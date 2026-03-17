2026 Oscars: 5 Best And 5 Worst Moments

And so, the 98th Academy Awards are done. The "I Lied to You" musical performance was delightful. Conan O'Brien was hysterical. Amy Madigan's acceptance speech was endearing. Already, the ceremony is generating immense chatter online, much of it centering on the show's biggest snubs and surprise wins. But this is just one of the inevitable outcomes of any Oscars ceremony.

Whether it's an event like "The Slap" in 2023, a streaker parading around the stage in the '70s, or whatever was going on the year Allan Carr produced the ceremony, the Oscars always stir up chatter. Given the show's inevitably lengthy nature, it's also inevitable that there will be some creative peaks and valleys. Any TV endeavor running over three hours can't be entirely perfect or a waste of time.

Some of the ceremony's very best moments showcased why people tune into this production year after year. The most befuddling, weakest points of the 98th Academy Awards, though, reflected the kind of boondoggles only live television and severe creative miscalculations can create (such as two "Avengers" veterans not being great at live television). For better and worse, you won't see moments like these anywhere else in the cultural landscape. Whether it was the ceremony's most iconic or boo-worthy moments, these parts of the 98th Academy Awards won't be forgotten anytime soon.