Bridesmaids 2: Rose Byrne Would Do A Sequel - But Only If One Thing Happens

Rose Byrne has one condition for a possible "Bridesmaids" sequel, and it makes perfect sense: she'll only do it if the entire original cast comes back.

"If all the girls were in, I absolutely would," Byrne told People Magazine recently. The actress played Helen Harris III in the extraordinarily successful 2011 comedy, who becomes an immediate nemesis to Annie (Kristen Wiig, who also wrote the film) as the two join the bridal party of Annie's lifelong best friend Lillian (Maya Rudolph). Helen, who's absurdly rich, cultured, and married to the boss of Lillian's fiancé Doug (Tim Heidecker), has claimed Lillian as her new best friend, leaving the down-and-out Annie to fight for her best friend while struggling to keep up in the first place.

That said, Byrne knows that recapturing the magic of "Bridesmaids" could be tricky. "It's a hard act to follow because the first film was so great," she said to People. "It was so magical and so beloved." It certainly was; Byrne's co-star Melissa McCarthy earned an Academy Award nomination for her role as Doug's erratic sister Megan, and Wiig and her co-writer Annie Mumolo scored one as well for Best Original Screenplay. So will there ever be a sequel to "Bridesmaids," and what do Byrne's co-stars think?