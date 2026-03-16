Oscars 2026 Winners: 5 Biggest Snubs & Surprises

Another award season has finally been vanquished. The 98th Academy Awards are in the history books and this ceremony, all things considered, went off pretty well. There weren't any exceedingly historic wins, like the sweeping "Parasite" victories at the 92nd Academy Awards, nor memorable trainwrecks. However, past ceremonies anchored by the 10 worst Oscar hosts in history reflect how badly this whole enterprise can go off the rails. By comparison, the 98th Academy Awards were stable, featuring plenty of remarkable movies ("One Battle After Another," "Sinners," and "Hamnet," chiefly) getting their roses.

The most memorable moments of the night belong to the most shocking snubs and surprise wins of the night. These are the bits that keep viewers on the edge of their seats. They're also bound to inspire endless discussion for years to come, as people talk about the historic moments or ghastly oversights that belong to the 98th Academy Awards. Some of these surprises reflect how underdogs can still triumph at the Oscars. Others depict the continued exclusion of performers who were crucial to 2025's best movies.

Whatever these five biggest snubs and surprises at the 98th Academy Awards represent, they're all bound together by the reality that they were the very definition of unexpected. It can be easy to feel like these award shows are stale and aching predictable. These moments injected some chaos and uncertainty into a lengthy night of television.