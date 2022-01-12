Javier Bardem Has One Hilarious Request For Dune 2

One of 2021's most anticipated films, "Dune," was released on October 21 to mostly positive reviews — as of the time of writing, the film has a 83% Tomatometer score and a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Based on the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert and directed by Denis Villeneuve, "Dune" is set in the far future and follows Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), as he and his family find themselves at war for the dangerous desert planet Arrakis — also referred to as Dune.

If you're one of the many moviegoers who have already seen "Dune" — either in theaters or while it was streaming on HBO Max — then you are already well aware that the film only covers half of the book's content and is even titled on screen as "Dune: Part One." In fact, Villeneuve only agreed to direct "Dune" if he could split it into two parts, as reported by IndieWire. And on October 26, less than a week after the film's theatrical release, "Dune: Part Two" was officially greenlit by Warner Bros., much to the delight of "Dune" fans everywhere (via Variety).

We may have to wait until 2023 for the release of "Dune: Part Two," but that doesn't mean we can't speculate about what to expect. Even the movie's stars have things they would like to see in the follow-up film — including the hilarious request Javier Bardem recently revealed in an interview.