Everything Wrong With Landman Season 2

"Landman" had a stellar first season, but for some devotees, Season 2 proved to be less than fantastic. Whether it's the way the show treats Tommy Norris' (Billy Bob Thornton, star of the underrated crime drama "Goliath") righteous rants, or how Angela (Ali Larter) and Ainsley (Michelle Randolph) dominate the drama with their antics, or even about the way the series writes about life in the oil field, lots of viewers came away from the experience bitterly disappointed.

Sure, there were some highlights — Tommy's fight with newly-made executive Cami (Demi Moore) over who ought to be leading M-Tex Oil; the entrance of his crusty father, T.L. (Sam Elliott), who's trying to heal and get on with life after the passing of Tommy's mother. But the bad sometimes outweighs the good, no matter how hard a show's producers and actors try.

Though Season 3 of "Landman" has already been guaranteed by the show's excellent streaming numbers, there are plenty of reasons for audiences to consider clicking away from the show to avoid further disappointment. Here's a list of everything that's wrong with Season 2 of "Landman."