Landman's Jacob Lofland Starred In The Movie That Revived Matthew McConaughey's Career

There are plenty of other movies and TV shows to watch if you like "Landman" – which follows the treacherous world of land deals with millions of dollars' worth of oil on the line — but you'd do well to check out offerings from its talented cast members, including Jacob Lofland. He's young, but he's shown off impressive acting chops on "Landman" as Cooper Norris, who's equal parts ambitious and naive as he works his way through the oil industry. Lofland already has quite the filmography, including a project that helped put Matthew McConaughey back on the map.

After years of middling reviews in romantic comedies and whatever "Tiptoes" was, McConaughey came roaring back in the early 2010s. Yes, he won an Oscar for "Dallas Buyers Club," but before that, he proved he had dramatic chops with "Mud," which remains the best thing McConaughey's ever done. He plays the eponymous Mud, a fugitive hiding out in a boat who gets a couple of boys — Ellis (Tye Sheridan) and Neckbone (Lofland) — to help him out before he sets out for true freedom.

With a 97% positive rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a box office haul of $32 million off a modest $10 million budget, "Mud" proved McConaughey was more than a pretty face and could headline a serious drama. The film represented a change of pace for the actor, who went on to appear in "Dallas Buyers Club," "Interstellar," and "True Detective." Lofland also benefited greatly from working with McConaughey.