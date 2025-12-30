Landman's Jacob Lofland Starred In The Movie That Revived Matthew McConaughey's Career
There are plenty of other movies and TV shows to watch if you like "Landman" – which follows the treacherous world of land deals with millions of dollars' worth of oil on the line — but you'd do well to check out offerings from its talented cast members, including Jacob Lofland. He's young, but he's shown off impressive acting chops on "Landman" as Cooper Norris, who's equal parts ambitious and naive as he works his way through the oil industry. Lofland already has quite the filmography, including a project that helped put Matthew McConaughey back on the map.
After years of middling reviews in romantic comedies and whatever "Tiptoes" was, McConaughey came roaring back in the early 2010s. Yes, he won an Oscar for "Dallas Buyers Club," but before that, he proved he had dramatic chops with "Mud," which remains the best thing McConaughey's ever done. He plays the eponymous Mud, a fugitive hiding out in a boat who gets a couple of boys — Ellis (Tye Sheridan) and Neckbone (Lofland) — to help him out before he sets out for true freedom.
With a 97% positive rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a box office haul of $32 million off a modest $10 million budget, "Mud" proved McConaughey was more than a pretty face and could headline a serious drama. The film represented a change of pace for the actor, who went on to appear in "Dallas Buyers Club," "Interstellar," and "True Detective." Lofland also benefited greatly from working with McConaughey.
Jacob Lofland learned much from Matthew McConaughey on Mud
"Mud" was the very first acting gig Jacob Lofland ever landed. He had done some school plays before, but one day, his mother came across an open casting call for a little movie called "Mud." He beat out a few dozen other teenagers for the part, but it kicked off a lucrative career that saw him get into the "Maze Runner" franchise. He'd also reunite with Matthew McConaughey for 2016's "Free State of Jones," and getting to work alongside the actor really changed how Lofland viewed the entire process of acting.
Years after they had first met, Lofland and McConaughey spoke with each other for Interview magazine. Lofland revealed what he took away from McConaughey: "You taught me the most on 'Mud,'" he recalled. "You always show up for your scene partners and give 110%. You don't leave until the day is done. That is what started me off, and then keeping that mindset going and meeting all these other people who are dedicated to the craft, it makes you want to work harder."
Lofland has certainly been putting in the work, culminating in his "Landman" stint. The show's been a huge hit for Paramount+ with mostly positive reviews — including from Looper, which praised its "oil cowboy machismo." Intriguingly, Lofland admitted during his chat with McConaughey that if he didn't get a taste for acting on "Mud," he probably would have wound up working on an oil rig, much like how his "Landman" character works as a roughneck. Some things just seem destined to be.