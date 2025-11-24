Landman Fans Need To Check Out Billy Bob Thornton's Underrated Law Drama On Prime Video

The newest entry in the Taylor Sheridan-verse is "Landman," which first premiered on Paramount+ in November 2024 and recently kicked off its second season. Billy Bob Thornton stars as Tommy Norris, holder of the titular job — someone who manages contracts, negotiates agreements, and performs other such duties on behalf of oil companies. Everyone knows it isn't Thornton's first big TV role, as he has also appeared on record-smashing "Yellowstone" prequel series "1883" as well as the first season of FX's "Fargo." But what is sometimes forgotten is that Thornton previously led another law-based streaming service original series.

Between 2016 and 2021, Thornton starred in all four seasons of "Goliath," an Amazon Prime original series where he played a lawyer who has a breakdown after a client he got acquitted goes on a killing spree. The show aired at a time when Amazon had yet to be a major player in the streaming world — back when pretty much no company but Netflix was, really — so it was largely overlooked. Still, it had the ratings to get four seasons, fairly rare for an Amazon series, and it won Thornton a Golden Globe.