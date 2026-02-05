Tragic Details About The Lives Of The Landman Cast

"Landman" lead Billy Bob Thornton has seen plenty of tragedy in his time on the planet, and his troubles began when he was a child. Thornton confessed to that he was physically and verbally abused when he was younger by his father, who began hurting him when he was 3 or 4 years old. The patriarch delivered fierce beatings with belts and struck him upon the head. "My father was a very violent Irishman and so there was abuse both verbal and physical in our household," he confessed to The Today Show. "He was a Korean war veteran in the navy and he was a very intense guy who I don't think I ever had a conversation with."

And yet, when the elder Thornton was dying of cancer and suffering from horrifying hallucinations, it was his son who stayed with him until the end. "I felt tortured myself. And I didn't want to see somebody else in that kind of pain," Billy Bob Thornton told NBC News' Ann Curry. The actor later blamed his struggle with OCD on what he went through in his youth.

Somehow, however, Thornton managed to find the grace to forgive his dad in the end. "Through all of that, through beatings and no communication or anything when I grew up, I realized that I understood my father and I loved my father," he told The Today Show.