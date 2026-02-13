Things In Landman That Make No Sense

On the surface, a show like Taylor Sheridan's "Landman" seems to be a straightforward exercise in machismo. The adventures of Tommy Norris (series star Billy Bob Thornton) are very workaday. Plots revolve around corporate intrigue, his relationship with his family, the never-ending battle of solar and wind energy versus oil energy (and the show is very much on the side of oil-based energy), and his feelings about getting older.

But even in such a simplistic story, there are still opportunities for mistakes and accidents. There are actual landmen and oil field workers among the show's viewers, and they have plenty of bones to pick with how Paramount+ portrays their industry.

But beyond that, there are characterization issues, costume choices and plenty of other problems the show brings to the table. For all of its successes, there are definitely some failures to be found. Some moments in "Landman" just plain don't make any sense, and here's a select few examples of that fact.