Landman Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

After a successful second season, Taylor Sheridan's "Landman" has been renewed for a third outing. The soapy drama will live to fight another day and give the ambitious Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) more reasons to work overtime to keep his position in the hierarchy of the Texas oil industry.

Though it's in the early stages of development, fans can rest assured knowing that they'll find out where Tommy lands next — and as the ending of Season 2 hints, he should land in the arms of his very own family, with whom he has partnered to create a brand new company. There's also the matter of Cami (Demi Moore), once on his side, now alone at the top of the heap at M-Tex. Where once there was camaraderie, now there's only bitter rancor as Tommy branches out to create an oil business of his own.

What will happen when audiences get to see Tommy and Cami again? What will his adventures bring? And which actors will be standing beside Thornton when the show returns? Here's everything you need to know about Season 3 of "Landman."