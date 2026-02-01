Landman Season 3: Everything We Know So Far
After a successful second season, Taylor Sheridan's "Landman" has been renewed for a third outing. The soapy drama will live to fight another day and give the ambitious Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) more reasons to work overtime to keep his position in the hierarchy of the Texas oil industry.
Though it's in the early stages of development, fans can rest assured knowing that they'll find out where Tommy lands next — and as the ending of Season 2 hints, he should land in the arms of his very own family, with whom he has partnered to create a brand new company. There's also the matter of Cami (Demi Moore), once on his side, now alone at the top of the heap at M-Tex. Where once there was camaraderie, now there's only bitter rancor as Tommy branches out to create an oil business of his own.
What will happen when audiences get to see Tommy and Cami again? What will his adventures bring? And which actors will be standing beside Thornton when the show returns? Here's everything you need to know about Season 3 of "Landman."
When will Landman Season 3 be released?
As of press time, no firm air date has been announced for Season 3 of "Landman." But there's some hope to be had that fans might get to see the next outings right on schedule.
Both Season 1 and Season 2 of the drama began streaming in mid-November of their respective originating year, with the final episode released in mid-January of the following year. If the schedule stays true to this fact, then it's likely Season 3 will be up on Paramount+ by November of 2026, with the final episode airing in January 2027.
That's a schedule that series co-creator Christian Wallace told The Hollywood Reporter that they're planning on sticking to. "We're in a groove. We are a little bit later than we were the last two seasons, but that only matters for us because of the heat in Texas," he said at the time. The interviewer notes that production on Season 3 will convene in May. So it's likely that the next season of "Landman" will follow in the footsteps of its brethren, barring any production delays.
Who is starring in Landman Season 3?
At least one actor is confirmed to be back in the cast of "Landman" for Season 3, and that's Billy Bob Thornton. He directly vowed to USA Today that he'd be there when the cameras roll for it. He also told the magazine that he's signed to a four or five year contract for the program as of November 2025, and that he'll stick with the show for as long as it'll have him.
The rest of the cast is a big question mark, but storylines dictate that all of the regulars ought to be returning. Presumably, Demi Moore will be back as Cami, as will Jacob Lofland as Tommy's son, Cooper; Ali Larter as Angela, Tommy's ex-wife; Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris, Tommy's cheerleader daughter; and Paulina Chavez as Ariana Medina, the working-class girl who's stolen Cooper's heart. Andy Garcia will probably pop back up as drug lord Danny Morrell, as will movie star Sam Elliott as T.L., Tommy's dad. On the ex-M-Tex side of things, Kayla Wallace is likely to back as newly-minted COO Rebecca Falcone, alongside James Jordan as Dale. Colm Feore's Nathan was just named treasurer of Tommy's new company, so the likelihood he'll skip Season 3 is low. But nothing's guaranteed in the world of Taylor Sheridan, so don't be shocked if there are some cast shake-ups.
What is Landman Season 3 about?
Audiences can expect a big plot reset for Season 3, which will take Tommy away from M-Tex and plunges him into a family affair. In the Season 2 finale, "Tragedy and Flies," Tommy does the only thing he thinks he can do when Cami fires him from M-Tex. He partners with notorious drug cartel head Danny Morrell and Cooper — whose wells he still owns thanks to his sterling negotiation skills — to open CTT Oil Exploration & Cattle. The extra T? That's T.L., making the operation a multi-generation family business.
Tommy also convinces a ton of M-Tex folks to leave with him. This drops Cami in an awkward spot as Season 3 looms, and turns her into a new foil for the CTT folks. But another fly in the ointment might be Danny, who flat-out tells Tommy that if he messes up their deal he will take everything Tommy loves as payback.
Elsewhere, Cooper is threatened with murder charges after severely beating a man who assaults Ariana. The bully later dies at the hospital, and it takes some fancy legal footwork to keep Cooper free, so we expect to see the ramifications of this as the series unfolds.
Where is Landman Season 3 being shot?
The entirety of Paramount+'s "Landman" is filmed on location in Texas, and Season 3 will likely follow suit by doing the same. Locations in Midland, Odessa, and Fort Worth were used in the previous two seasons.
The show tends to film footage in the high summer months in the Lone Star state, which can cause production issues. It's something co-creator Christian Wallace has learned to deal with so that the show can go on. "That's the big struggle from a production standpoint for us being on set every day. We have so many exteriors, and that's a good thing because this show thrives in the dust and the heat and the reality of that gritty, hot world. But it is hard on the crew and cast, and on everybody. Twelve-hour days in 100-plus degree weather is no joke. But that is our cross to bear, not the audiences,'" he told The Hollywood Reporter.
Who will direct, write and produce Landman Season 3?
At least one thing is certain about the third season of "Landman": Taylor Sheridan is likely to write every single episode of Season 3, as he did for both previous segments of the series. This show in particular has been his baby ever since it was greenlit, so he'll likely have heavy input in the next batch of outings.
Directing duties are also fairly easy to predict. Stephen Kay has shepherded the majority of both seasons of "Landman," and it's likely he'll show up to guide some of those segments in Season 3. Sheridan has directed each season premiere, so don't be stunned if he does the duties for Episode 1 of Season 3. Michael Friedman has taken care of an episode toward the middle of the season for each go-round, so it's possible that he might direct Episode 6 or 7 this time around.
The production side of the show has also remained fairly stable. Ron Burkle, Megan Creydt, Dan Friedkin, Michael Friedman, David Glasser, Jason Hoch, David Hutkin, Stephen Kay, Geyer Kosinski, J.K. Nickell, Christian Wallace, and Bob Yari have acted as executive producers on Season 1 and Season 2 of "Landman" and thus are likely to continue in their roles. Taylor Sheridan is also an executive producer on the show and acts as showrunner.
Where can you watch Landman?
"Landman" is fairly easy to find on streaming: It's a Paramount+ exclusive, and new episodes will go there first, with Season 1 and Season 2 both curated on the service. But that doesn't mean that you have to subscribe to the streamer to check out new episodes. If you don't want to add another network to your monthly bill line-up, then you can purchase individual outings for $1.99 apiece at major digital retailers. That allows you to binge or slowly pace your way through each season at your own leisure.
If you're not interested in buying episodes or subscribing to a streaming service, Paramount airs episodes of "Landman" in its regular rotation. In short: no matter which way you choose to embrace Tommy's foibles, Paramount has a way for you to bear witness to his adventures.