10 Worst Oscars Hosts Ever, Ranked
The Oscars always drum up immense conversation. Every year, despite people writing them off as old fashioned or out of touch with the larger culture, audiences still end up either watching or talking about the Academy Awards. Sometimes, the discourse surrounds critically hated movies that actually, somehow won Oscars. Recently, there was plenty of online chatter about the five biggest snubs and surprises of the 2026 Oscar nominations. The times may change, but the Academy Awards stirring up controversy endures.
Oftentimes, much of the Oscars discussion revolves around the show's host. It's an often unrewarding gig. Whoever's tasked with shepherding this program becomes the de facto face of an Oscars ceremony, which means they get the blame for whenever things go wrong. Some performers can spin this opportunity into entertainment gold, but many, including several otherwise talented artists, found themselves struggling to succeed in this unique environment. For proof of this, look no further than the 10 worst Oscar hosts in history.
Ranking these jobs from "least worst" to the absolute nadir of Oscar hosts illustrates how hard it is to nail this gig. These various hosting opportunities (some of them even from people who've excelled at hosting the Oscars in other years) show a variety of ways this stint can go horribly awry, inspiring post-airing chatter in all the worst ways. In other words, these 10 Oscar hosts were not "king of the world" during their time at the Dolby Theatre.
10. Billy Crystal
Just like how nobody can take away how he starred in one of the best romantic comedies of all time, no can ever erase Billy Crystal's status as an all-time great Oscar host. This comedic legend demonstrated a quick wit on stage, while his relationship with Tinseltown's biggest stars (like Jack Nicholson) always produced hearty laughs. Plus, the running gag of him intruding into big Oscar contenders like "Titanic" had impressive comedic mileage. Unfortunately, Crystal's final Oscar hosting gig in 2012 didn't live up to that immense legacy. For the 84th Academy Awards, Crystal went through the motions and tried too hard to give audiences what they wanted.
It's understandable why the Academy resorted to such a tried-and-true host after the James Franco and Anne Hathaway hosting debacle at the 83rd Academy Awards. In execution, though, Crystal's gags just weren't interesting. He was hitting all the beats audiences expected from his Oscar exploits, but they weren't fresh anymore. What was riotous in the '90s registered as creaky and familiar in the early 2010s. A severely miscalculated gag where Crystal donned Blackface for a segment where he stepped into "Midnight in Paris" was just one of several punchlines that fell flat.
Billy Crystal's towering reputation as an all-time great Oscar host can't be sullied by one hosting gig that went awry. Still, it's a shame that Crystal's (to date) final time being an Oscars emcee was such a drab endeavor. His energy and comedic charm were sorely missing here.
9. Alec Baldwin and Steve Martin
Steve Martin has been a staple of various award shows for decades, including the Oscars. No wonder the Academy would hire him to be one of two hosts for the 82nd Academy Awards. The problem, though, was that he was paired up with Alec Baldwin. Though they'd just starred in the movie "It's Complicated" together, setting up Martin and Baldwin still seemed like a strange move. Baldwin, after all, isn't a master of live television beyond "Saturday Night Live." In execution, the duo didn't fare much better.
Martin's too much of a comedic pro not to nail some gags in a multi-hour ceremony. However, a handful of chuckles couldn't mitigate the reality that Baldwin and Martin didn't play off each other well. The former performer especially seemed out of his element and not particularly comfortable during this event. There's a reason the Oscars, much less any other major awards show, hasn't called Baldwin up for hosting duties again. He clearly lacked energy and comfort on-stage. Worse, neither actor was served well by more routine writing that failed to deliver potentially exquisite idiosyncratic jokes. Combining these punchlines with a mismatched comedic pairing instead produced a really janky ceremony.
Even the affable Steve Martin often reminded viewers of his superior past Oscar hosting gigs. Prior stints either involved him hosting solo, or having a superior co-host. This was one of several cases in Oscar history where two hosts were not inherently better than one.
8. Jon Stewart
Turns out "Crash" winning best picture wasn't the only grave disappointment at the 78th Academy Awards. There were also the tremendously underwhelming exploits of Jon Stewart as host. While his pre-filmed opening video for the ceremony (which included Whoopi Goldberg and George Clooney cameos, among other faces) was cute enough, his proper live monologue kicked off with a throwaway transphobic remark related to Felicity Huffman's "Transamerica" performance. That set the stage for the tired material that permeated the rest of his monologue and Oscars performance.
For those "Daily Show" fans who were used to seeing Stewart exhibit razor sharp comedy instincts and devastatingly accurate takedowns of authority figures, his generic Oscars material was a letdown. Stewart has since remarked that hosting big events like the Oscars is a thankless gig, a perspective that was already apparent in his February 2006 performance. Usually, Stewart was the guy making cutting-edge jokes ripped from that day's headlines.
Now he was making the umpteenth Bjork swan dress punchline? Stewart simply wasn't clicking with such familiar material. An endless gag about Los Angeles being a "modern Sodom and Gomorrah" capped his opening routine on a shrug-worthy stab at being "provocative." The fleeting moments where Stewart returned after this kick-off set piece only reminded viewers how he wasn't well-equipped for this. It's a wonder Stewart was asked to host the Oscars two years later, given what an obvious mismatch he was for the proceedings in his first go-around.
7. Neil Patrick Harris
After "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle," the iconic comedy that saved Neil Patrick Harris' career, this "Doogie Howser" veteran was a staple of television, Broadway, and movies for the next decade. That includes a quartet of Tony Awards hosting gigs, many of which have become famous for being exquisitely fun. Who could forget his genuinely hysterical "It's Not Just For Gays Anymore" Tony's musical number, in which Harris boasted about the expanding fanbase of stage shows? That track record made him a seemingly ideal host for the Oscars, a gig he executed at the 87th Academy Awards in February 2015.
Unfortunately, the Harris Oscars turned out to be a misfire. One could tell this show was going poorly by a gag where Harris waltzed onto the stage wearing only his tighty-whities, the ultimate comedic sign of desperation. There was also his recurring magic trick bit, which didn't work in execution and only slowed down a show that always needs as much help as possible to keep moving. Even the opening musical number serving as an ode to "moving pictures," seemingly a slam-dunk in generating easy nostalgia, felt like a retread of better tunes Harris had sung at past musical numbers.
Perhaps that year's slate of thematically heavy Oscar titans (like "Spotlight") didn't give Harris enough material to work with. Maybe he'd already used his award show mojo on all those Tony ceremonies. Whatever happened, Neil Patrick Harris didn't work as an Oscar host.
6. Walter Matthau, Liza Minnelli, Dudley Moore, Richard Pryor
After four consecutive ceremonies where Johnny Carson hosted the show all by himself (and with Bob Hope doing solo work as host a year before that), the Oscars returned to a multi-host approach for the 55th Academy Awards in April 1983. The show had regularly featured four or five hosts at one ceremony since March 1958, so hiring Walter Matthau, Richard Pryor, Dudley Moore, and Liza Minnelli to serve as hosts wasn't far-fetched. Plus, two of these figures (Pryor and Matthau) previously served as Oscar stewards. On paper, this quartet could've been perfect for a ceremony where "Gandhi" and "E.T." went head-to-head in best picture.
When reviews came in for the 55th Academy Awards, many outlets declared this ceremony to be comically overlong. Hiring four different hosts became a harbinger for how this whole show was too overstuffed for its own good. This quartet of artists didn't bounce off each other well and none of these souls were able to deliver their A-game. Poor Richard Pryor especially seemed like he was gritting his teeth and barely keeping a straight face during the opening (and painfully wacky) musical number.
Instead of letting the individual talents of these artists collide against one another, the 55th Academy Awards had them all trading generic barbs. The result was a ceremony as forgettable it was unending. Unsurprisingly, the Academy opted for a more restrained number of Oscar hosts in the years afterward.
5. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes
Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will always remain titans of comedy. Unfortunately, their Oscars hosting gig with Amy Schumer at the 94th Academy Awards sank to a level of dismal quality familiar to the star of "Kinda Pregnant." Even beyond the infamous Will Smith/Chris Rock debacle, the 94th Academy Awards was plagued by weirdly mean-spirited jokes that didn't fit in at an event meant to be a love letter to cinema. Schumer's joke about how movies like "The Power of the Dog" were too long, for instance, would've been irritating if not for its yawn-worthy execution.
A later punchline involving Sykes making fun of "The Last Duel" and its obscurity also felt like some serious punching down after "The Last Duel" bombed at the box office. Then there was a really overlong joke about Hall patting down handsome male celebrities and an equally obvious gag involving Schumer in a Spider-Man costume. When it wasn't puzzling, the 94th Academy Awards felt like a rerun.
Hall and Sykes are famous for delivering jokes (and in Hall's case, also dramatic performances) that subvert expectations and challenge the status quo. Here, though, the trio delivered incredibly routine gags like "movies are too long!" or normal-looking people putting on superhero costumes. To boot, the three performers didn't have sizzling chemistry, though that might be because of the writing. Though understandably overshadowed by other elements at the 94th Academy Awards, this trio of Oscar hosts were a letdown.
4. Chevy Chase
Though he made a splash as one of "Saturday Night Live's" very first cast members, Chevy Chase's post-"SNL" career has been tormented. While he's anchored a few notable movies ("National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," for example), his career has been defined by disasters like "The Chevy Chase Show." Serving as a host for small screen programming appears to be a recipe for disaster for this comic, as evidenced by the dismal work he offered when he solo hosted the 60th Academy Awards.
Chase had already done this gig with Goldie Hawn and Paul Hogan one year earlier, but having to do the show by himself went bad fast. His opening monologue was incredibly awkward, with Chase's dry rib-poking at famous Hollywood actors simply coming off as him regurgitating similar jokes from the year before. He also engaged in broad physical comedy antics, like his "mooning" routine, that have never been his specialty as a comedian. Most of all, he seemed tired and not interested in being there.
While that aura is par for the course for a man whose prickliness has made him enemies across Hollywood, Chase's default persona isn't a fit for the Oscars. You need someone with sincerity and showmanship who can get viewers absorbed in this silly affair. Those aren't qualities anyone would associate with Chase. Without Hogan and Hawn to balance out Chase's cantankerous and ill-advised comedic impulses, the 60th Academy Awards were a drag. At least these proceedings went better than 1993's "The Chevy Chase Show."
3. Seth MacFarlane
Seth MacFarlane thought "Ted" was going to be a total flop. He was very wrong. This 2012 comedy instead shattered box office records and made the architect behind countless animated sitcoms a big deal in movies. Now that the "Family Guy" mastermind had conquered the silver screen, MacFarlane set his sights on hosting an awards show dedicated to movies. Thus, the 85th Academy Awards belonged to Seth MacFarlane in a move that proved to become a gigantic mistake.
To say MacFarlane's smarmy style of transgressive humor didn't translate well to live television was an understatement. For starters, the ceremony couldn't commit to either traditional Oscar humor or his edgier sensibilities. A high-concept notion in the opening monologue was that William Shatner would show MacFarlane terrible "highlights" of his subsequent hosting gig. This included him belting out the rightfully infamous tune "We Saw Your Boobs." This overly convoluted element was meant to ensure MacFarlane could indulge in his raunchy side without "actually" doing anything too nasty.
In execution, it started off the show with too many shenanigans that distracted from the artists and movies being recognized. MacFarlane simply not working as a flesh-and-blood host also didn't help. As anyone who saw "A Million Ways to Die in the West" knows, MacFarlane doesn't have the charisma to work as a live-action performer. Struggling to sell either the ribald or the sincere, this host proved frankly irritating. While "Ted" was a moneymaker, MacFarlane's foray into the Oscars was, indeed, a total flop.
2. David Letterman
The 67th Academy Awards are largely remembered now as an epic showdown in best picture between "Pulp Fiction" and "Forrest Gump." This was, however, also the only Oscars ceremony hosted by David Letterman. Roughly 18 months into his "Late Show with David Letterman" stint on CBS, and also having delivered over a decade's worth of "Late Night" episodes for NBC, this comedian certainly knew his way around televised yuks and celebrities. However, Letterman's hosting gig turned into a nightmare that he's been all too happy to make fun of for the last few decades.
Put simply, Letterman's jokes just didn't work on this show. His infamous gag involving Oprah Winfrey and Uma Thurman has gotten the most attention, but that's just one of many bungled gags in this ceremony. Letterman's comedy bearings were incredibly off on this particular night. His awkward body language was off-putting in the opening monologue, while his tendency to look up at the ceiling (as if trying to remember his lines) put immense distance between Letterman and the viewer.
Then there were the weird gags hinging on Letterman's non-Oscar activities, like an extended skit playing on actors auditioning to play his "Cabin Boy" cameo or an Oscar-themed version of his top 10 list. None of them worked. Instead, they only amplified what an odd match Letterman's sensibilities were for the Academy Awards. Just as people weren't interested in seeing "Cabin Boy," they also weren't thrilled with David Letterman's Oscar hosting chops.
1. James Franco and Anne Hathaway
After proving to be a sublime scene partner with host Hugh Jackman during a "Frost/Nixon" gag in the opening musical number for the 81st Academy Awards, Anne Hathaway should've been a shoo-in to become an all-time great Oscar host. This incredibly talented and compelling performer, unfortunately, had the misfortune of being paired up with James Franco for the 83rd Academy Awards. Given that the pair hadn't headlined any massive movies together and didn't share any overt charisma or connection, it's a mystery why the Academy enlisted them to anchor this production.
The result, was a bedraggled mess that would've made some veteran Oscar viewers suddenly yearn for the "good o'l days" of Allan Carr-produced ceremonies. It cannot be stressed enough how insultingly aloof Franco was the whole show. Seemingly detached from the gig before it began, Franco flubbed punchlines, radiated cynical disinterest, and left Hathaway adrift trying to salvage the whole show by herself. Broad stabs at comedy, like Franco dressing up as Marilyn Monroe, were executed to the sound of thunderous cricket chirps.
Both performers were let down by especially terrible writing, which could be seen in other infamous 83rd Academy Awards segments, like the torturous "autotuning the movies" bit. Combining this problem with Franco's apathetic screen presence created an Oscar night that was nothing short of an endurance test. Outside of "Locked Down," this Academy Awards trainwreck is the biggest waste of Anne Hathaway in the history of Hollywood.