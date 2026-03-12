10 Worst Oscars Hosts Ever, Ranked

The Oscars always drum up immense conversation. Every year, despite people writing them off as old fashioned or out of touch with the larger culture, audiences still end up either watching or talking about the Academy Awards. Sometimes, the discourse surrounds critically hated movies that actually, somehow won Oscars. Recently, there was plenty of online chatter about the five biggest snubs and surprises of the 2026 Oscar nominations. The times may change, but the Academy Awards stirring up controversy endures.

Oftentimes, much of the Oscars discussion revolves around the show's host. It's an often unrewarding gig. Whoever's tasked with shepherding this program becomes the de facto face of an Oscars ceremony, which means they get the blame for whenever things go wrong. Some performers can spin this opportunity into entertainment gold, but many, including several otherwise talented artists, found themselves struggling to succeed in this unique environment. For proof of this, look no further than the 10 worst Oscar hosts in history.

Ranking these jobs from "least worst" to the absolute nadir of Oscar hosts illustrates how hard it is to nail this gig. These various hosting opportunities (some of them even from people who've excelled at hosting the Oscars in other years) show a variety of ways this stint can go horribly awry, inspiring post-airing chatter in all the worst ways. In other words, these 10 Oscar hosts were not "king of the world" during their time at the Dolby Theatre.