5 Biggest Snubs And Surprises Of The 2026 Oscar Nominations

Everyone could guess "Wicked: For Good" wasn't going to do as well at the Oscars as its better-received predecessor, but it still made more Oscar shortlists than any other film this season, so, nobody thought the sequel would get zero nominations. Come that special morning, any predictions involving "Wicked: For Good" were ... no good.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande going missing in highly competitive acting fields is one thing, but it's hard to believe that "Wicked: For Good" got snubbed in categories like costume design — they apparently preferred the CG alien outfits of "Avatar: Fire and Ash" — or makeup and hairstyling. At least international nominees "Kokuho" and "The Ugly Stepsister" are cool surprises. We know the film's two new songs were no "Defying Gravity," but looking at what got nominated in their stead, has anyone even heard of "Sweet Dreams of Joy" from "Viva Verdi!"?

"The Testament of Ann Lee" getting shut out was sadly easier to predict, given it missed all of the shortlists, but there was still some small hope that lead actress Amanda Seyfried could have scored a nomination, as she did at the Gothams and Critics Choice Awards. She did not, and like Mother Ann, the film's admirers will hunger and thirst after true righteousness. Searchlight — a distributor that's gotten at least one film into best picture for the past eight ceremonies before this one — failing to get a single nomination for such an artistically accomplished feature (from the same creative team as last year's awards juggernaut "The Brutalist," no less) is an immense failure of campaigning.