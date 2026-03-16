10 Best International Netflix Original Shows, Ranked

Netflix has come a long way since it took its first tentative steps into the realm of original content with "House of Cards" and "Orange Is the New Black" in 2013. Thirteen years later, we're well into the thousands of productions under the "Netflix original" banner, with the streaming giant now taking up a significant chunk of the TV landscape and airing a great many of the world's most talked-about shows.

While American audiences are naturally prone to greater familiarity with the U.S. productions on the menu, one of the most significant effects of Netflix's meteoric global rise is that it's now helping to cross-pollinate numerous international TV markets. It's no coincidence that the first non-English Primetime Emmy nominee for Outstanding Drama Series was a Netflix show: It's a core reality of the Netflix-led streaming era that, with streamers getting in on local industries and network schedules and programming discretion no longer dictating what the mainstream public has access to, TV viewers have been turning up in droves to binge shows from all corners of the world.

In celebration of this unprecedented toppling of language barriers, we've put together a ranking of the 10 absolute best international Netflix original series. To help narrow down an impossibly large pool, the ground rule is that only non-English-language productions are eligible — so no British or Australian shows, wonderful as so many of them may be. Otherwise, these shows are ranked by an overall combination of writing and direction quality, ambition, richness, and consistency. Turn on those subtitles and dive into the goods.