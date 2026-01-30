15 Foreign Fantasy Movies You Have To See Before You Die

After delivering one of the most acclaimed films of the 21st century with "Portrait of a Lady on Fire," Céline Sciamma decided to adopt a different perspective for her follow-up, zeroing in on the emotional life of a child as an entry point into a broader contemplation of the nature of grief. The result, again, was one of the best female-directed movies of all time.

In 2021's "Petite Maman," Joséphine Sanz stars as Nelly, an 8-year-old whose maternal grandmother (Margo Abascal) has just passed away, leaving Nelly's mother Marion (Nina Meurisse) in disarray. While staying in Marion's childhood home, Nelly goes out to play in the woods and meets a girl (Gabrielle Sanz) her own age who looks exactly like her. The two quickly strike up a friendship, and their subsequent journey puts Nelly face-to-face with the complicated realities of not just her own grief, but also her mother's.

The fantasy element of Nelly's friendship with the mystery girl is best left unspoiled. Suffice to say that, at just 72 minutes, Sciamma makes "Petite Maman" a profound, enormously moving experience, brilliantly employing fairy tale elements to translate life's melancholy mysteries into the emotional language of childhood.