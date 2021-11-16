Squid Game Just Smashed Another Huge Netflix Record

At this point, it's fair to say that Netflix's "Squid Game" isn't just a massive hit, it's a cultural phenomenon. Since the dystopic, ultra-violent K-drama was released on September 17, 2021, it's literally changed the world's economy. The show's popularity has led to a surge in stock purchases for Korean media companies, and it's driven up viewership for other East Asian shows like "Sweet Home" and "Alice in Borderland." Internet searches for the all-white Vans sneakers worn by several of the characters have spiked 7800%, while searches for throwback track suits have jumped 97% (via Stylus.com).

All of those are secondary indicators that show how popular "Squid Game" is. In terms of actual viewership, they're very much in line with what the streaming platform has said about the show. On October 12, Netflix said that the show had already reached 111 million households which at the time was the biggest launch in the service's history (via IndieWire).

With success like that, it was all but inevitable that "Squid Game" would eventually become Netflix's most-watched show of all time. One month later, Netflix has confirmed that to be the case.