A Heartbreaking 2025 K-Drama Has Entered IMDb's Top 250 List

While "When Life Gives You Tangerines" is considered a slice-of-life drama, it is so much more than that. It's a story showing how life changed for families after the war in Korea. That history is imbued within the series, and it's not often shown in K-dramas. You have to be a bit familiar with it to catch it, but when you do, it makes the show amazing.

In addition to weaving in the historical nuances, "When Life Gives You Tangerines" focuses on an immensely simple concept: you will feel everything in life the same way, no matter how old you are. This is not something we may think about, as we often associate older age with a greater ease in handling what life can throw at you. The Korean drama shows how that's not true in the purest way. Time describes this idea, which Ae-sun explained to her daughter, as "devastatingly profound."

Ae-sun's comment, "Getting old is nothing special. You feel the same on the inside, but when you look in the mirror, you see an old woman. That's all aging is" hints that all that changes in life is your appearance. How you handle something, how you feel about it — none of that ever changes. This important message, combined with the beauty of showing a couple's experiences together over their lifetimes, makes "When Life Gives You Tangerines" one of the most heartbreaking and exciting shows of the year.