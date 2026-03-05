Tragic Details About Home Improvement Star Zachery Ty Bryan
The following article contains mentions of domestic abuse.
Even though it lacks the cultural capital of "Seinfeld" or "Friends," the Tim Allen series "Home Improvement" was a seminal 1990s sitcom. Its eight seasons catalogued the life and times of home improvement show host Tim "The Toolman" Taylor (Allen), his family, and his inner circle. Some cast members, like Allen himself and Pamela Anderson (who played the first "Tool Time" girl Lisa), became massive celebrities. Others ... went down a different route.
Perhaps no other "Home Improvement" cast member has led a more colorful life than Zachery Ty Bryan, who played one of Tim and Jill Taylor's (Patricia Richardson) three sons, Brad. Unfortunately, his life has been marked by a series of tragic and unfortunate incidents, substance abuse, financial turmoil, and legal trouble.
"Home Improvement" star Allen has his share of real-life legal issues, but he's been just as mystified as anyone else when it comes to Bryan's struggles. "I don't know what's going on with him," Allen told The Hollywood Reporter in 2023. "Zach is a great kid who has grown into a complex man. All you can do is step aside and let somebody go through their process. At a certain point, he deviated from the guy I know to somebody who is reacting to situations that I had nothing to do with and can't control." Let's take a closer look at the tragic life and times of Zachery Ty Bryan.
Zachery Ty Bryan found it difficult to move on from Home Improvement
Despite the fact that he's technically a troubled former child star, Zachery Ty Bryan's public problems didn't really start until the 2020s. Still, while he's exempt from the biggest child star controversies in TV history, he nevertheless experienced many of the challenges that young stars face when they move on from their breakthrough role.
For a good while, Bryan actually seemed to be the most well-adjusted of the three Taylor children from "Home Improvement." Jonathan Taylor Thomas has acted only sporadically since the sitcom ended, and hasn't played an on-screen role since 2015. Taran Noah Smith was never the same after "Home Improvement," and ultimately turned to a more adult career. Bryan, on the other hand, remained an active player on multiple fronts: first as an actor, then as a producer, and also as a pundit for conservative media.
Even so, Bryan has spoken of the difficulties he encountered after his hit sitcom role. "It was actually really difficult," he said in the aforementioned The Hollywood Reporter article. "If you star in a TV show today, you can be in any film that you want, but back then, it was the polar opposite. You were stigmatized as a TV star, and no matter how good your audition, you were never going to be taken seriously."
His first marriage ended due to his bad behavior
Back when Zachery Ty Bryan's life seemed pretty great, he got married to Carly Matros. While not quite childhood sweethearts, they have known each other since the fifth grade and got together in their early twenties. Things still seemed to be going well in 2019, when they celebrated the birth of their fourth child. However, dark clouds were gathering over the horizon: In September 2020, Bryan announced that the couple had decided to split.
Bryan has since admitted that the marriage ended because of his own behavior, which forced Matros to make drastic decisions. "I was just in party freaking mode," he described in The Hollywood Reporter's story. "Making movies, traveling, drinking. I wasn't living the way I was raised, you know what I mean? I was not being a faithful husband, and I was not being the best me."
He plagiarized his divorce statement
When Zachery Ty Bryan separated from his wife, he announced it to the world with a statement that said in polite and classy terms that despite the split, the two would remain friends and requested privacy. Unfortunately, the statement wasn't his own. Instead, he'd plagiarized it, almost verbatim, from another person's announcement.
Oddly enough, the person Bryan chose to plagiarize was fellow disgraced celebrity Armie Hammer. The once-popular actor has been effectively absent from Hollywood after various allegations regarding abusive behavior, violent fantasies — and, of course, Hammer's cannibalism allegations.
In The Hollywood Reporter's article, Bryan admitted that using the words of another famous person was fully intentional. "[I did it] because I literally did not know what to say, and he was literally going through the same thing as I was," Bryan said. "I don't know Armie but I remember thinking that his statement was perfectly said, probably written by a publicist, so I thought, 'Let's go.'"
His 2020 domestic violence arrest exposed some unsavory things
The end of Zachery Ty Bryan's marriage was just one part of his unfortunate 2020. Mere weeks after the news about him and Carly Matros splitting dropped in September, Bryan received considerably more negative attention when he was arrested in Eugene, Oregon.
According to early reports of the incident (via The Los Angeles Times), Bryan had physically assaulted and strangled his girlfriend. Per The Hollywood Reporter's article, he also faced a number of other charges, including coercion, harassment, and menacing. He eventually pleaded guilty to menacing and fourth-degree assault, for which he received a three-year probation and an order to attend a counseling program.
The incident ultimately didn't end the relationship between Bryan and the victim, Johnnie Faye Cartwright. The two became engaged in late 2021 and have three children together.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
He has struggled with excessive alcohol use
Zachery Ty Bryan's alcohol use has come up more than once during his troubles with the law. His sentence for his 2020 assault arrest included an order to steer clear of alcohol. However, this was just one of his several arrests where drinking played a part in some shape, form, or way. Bryan has a long history of driving under influence, and has faced DU charges no less than four separate times, most recently in 2024 (via USA Today).
Bryan addressed his alcohol use to The Hollywood Reporter. While he doesn't consider himself an alcoholic, he did admit to having a history of substance use — one that started very early. "Dude, I started drinking when I was 14," he said. "Back then, I was going to nightclubs and they would just let me in because I was the kid from 'Home Improvement'."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
He was accused of swindling money from investors in a crypto scheme
In 2018, Zachery Ty Bryan — who saw some success in the early days of cryptocurrency — became an advisor for Producers Market, an agriculture-themed startup that planned to use digital tokens as part of its business model. Bryan took the role extremely seriously, pitching the tokens to various acquaintances ... including ones he met through dating apps. However, several investors stated in The Hollywood Reporter's story that the big profits he promised remained elusive, and that he rarely gave any solid information about the state of affairs.
This was eventually explained by one fairly sizable issue: Producers Market never actually did a token sale, despite tinkering with the idea. As such, the tokens Bryan had been pushing didn't actually exist.
Bryan denied any intention of scamming people with his token advocacy, suggesting that he'll reimburse those who lost money from his own stock in the event of Producers Market going public. The company, on the other hand, has a different take on the situation. "Mr. Bryan misrepresented our company without our knowledge, participation or permission. When we found out, we immediately issued a cease-and-desist demand to him," a Producers Market spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter. "This activity is unacceptable and not a reflection of our mission to support the well-being of farmers and our food systems."
He was entangled in an investor lawsuit
Zachery Ty Bryan's troubles with the law aren't limited to his assorted arrests. His filmmaking efforts have also landed him in hot water. Per The Hollywood Reporter's story, a man called Cameron Moore invested $60,000 in the 2021 sci-fi movie "Warning," directed by Agata Alexander and starring Thomas Jane, which Bryan was an executive producer on. According to Moore's lawsuit, the investment went through Bryan, but the contract appeared to be copied from Bryan's own contract with the movie instead of a genuine one. In 2023, the court ruled in Moore's favor and ordered Bryan to pay nearly $109,000.
According to Radar Online, Bryan didn't exactly jump at the chance to honor the ruling. Despite his claims that he was dealing with the situation in the June 2023 The Hollywood Reporter story, as of September that year the creditors hadn't been able to get a hold of either him or the money. Per In Touch (via Yahoo!), the situation was still ongoing as of 2025, and the court has seized Bryan's entertainment industry residuals until the debt is paid in full.
He pleaded guilty to felony assault in 2023
In July 2023, Zachery Ty Bryan once again landed in legal trouble when he was arrested in Oregon (per People). This time, the charges were fourth-degree felony assault, harassment, and third-degree robbery. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bryan negotiated a plea deal in October 2023. This involved seven jail days, a three-year probation, and a number of added conditions, all of which saved him from up to 20 months of incarceration.
Bryan's attorney confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the victim was Bryan's domestic partner, which implies Johnnie Faye Cartwright, who was also the victim in Bryan's 2020 assault arrest. For her part, Cartwright chose to support Bryan, alleging that there's more to the situation than meets the eye. "I'll always want what's best for the father of my children," she told US Weekly after the arrest. "Trauma can bring struggles in many shapes and forms. It's a horrible situation that's going to be spun in so many ways. I've learned firsthand the truth will never align with what's been put out there."
He allegedly owes a lot of money to a lot of people
The Hollywood Reporter's aforementioned 2023 exposition piece on Zachery Ty Bryan highlighted plenty of things about him, including some interesting allegations about his monetary situation. The article shone light on Bryan allegedly owing a whole bunch of money to many people, which may or may not have caused him to move from Los Angeles to Oregon.
In an effort to get back what they were owed, one person reportedly attempted to text Bryan, only to allegedly receive a reply from another person who was now using the number. "He changed his number months ago," the person told the creditor, per The Hollywood Reporter. "Sorry. And he owes, like, tons of people money. Hope you're not one of them." Assuming that this information is correct, there's a very real chance that Bryan has joined the ranks of actors who went broke.
Zachery Ty Bryan was sentenced to jail in 2026
In November 2025, Zachery Ty Bryan was once again arrested, marking the sixth time in five years that this has happened. According to People, the alleged reason for his arrest was violation of Bryan's three-year probation from his October 2023 plea deal. This time, Bryan's partner Johnnie Faye Cartwright was also arrested for a series of charges; an attempted first-degree assault, driving under the influence, and three reckless endangering charges.
Just a few months after that, Bryan received his first significant jail sentence (via People). In February 2026, he entered a plea deal from a 2024 DUI arrest. The sentence he received was 16 months, of which he's set to serve slightly over 14 months.
It truly is a shame to see how things have gone for the former child star, but like us all, Bryan has plenty of personal battles to fight on the road to redemption. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Bryan shared, "Every day is a new day and there are stresses and triggers, but I'm learning coping skills. I wake up, go on a nice walk, come back and kick it with the kids. I try to enjoy the little moments rather than try to dream for the big moments."