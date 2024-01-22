14 Actors Who Went Broke

There may be no star bigger than Robert Downey Jr. these days, almost entirely thanks to his time playing Iron Man aka Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With a current net worth of thought to be in the $300 million range after he was raking in between $10 million and $75 million a movie, he's also among the wealthiest stars in Hollywood, but what makes it even more mind-boggling is that not too long ago, Downey was flat on his butt and totally broke.

While many are well aware of the struggles he faced with the law and with drug addiction, many aren't aware of the depth of his financial trouble while he was going through it. Arrested multiple times in the 1990s on various drug charges, Downey did prison time before early release in 2000 allowed him to land a comeback role on "Ally McBeal." But after yet another arrest for drug possession, Downey found himself unable to land a paying gig, and he was reportedly homeless. But thanks to the help of some high-profile friends, Downey was able to continue working and make his way out of his financial hole. And thanks to a string of comeback projects like "The Singing Detective" and "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang" as well as an impressive performance in the 2007 thriller "Zodiac," Downey was gaining renewed attention. All of that momentum led to Marvel casting him as the first star in their nascent movie franchise ... and the rest is history.

