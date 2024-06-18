How Armie Hammer Really Feels About Those Cannibalism Allegations
This article contains references to domestic violence and sexual assault.
Some people might be wondering what happened to Armie Hammer and where he is now – especially in the wake of his various scandals. The "Call Me By Your Name" star was accused of abusive behavior by women he'd allegedly been with in the past, with reports detailing instances of him having violent sexual fantasies and wanting to engage in cannibalism. Hammer has largely been out of the public eye since the allegations surfaced, but he believes the cannibalism reports helped more than they hindered him.
"I'm actually now at a place where I'm really grateful for it because where [of] I was in my life before all of that stuff happened to me," he told Painful Lessons. "I didn't feel good. I never felt satisfied, I never had enough. I never was in a place where I was happy with myself — where I had self-esteem."
Hammer believes that the cannibalism allegations were weird, noting that he'd have to go to extreme measures to get away with such a crime. The actor laughed off the accusations, but admitted that he's effectively been blacklisted in Hollywood. However, he hopes to return to the movie business in some capacity.
Will Armie Hammer return to Hollywood?
Armie Hammer hasn't faced any jail time since the accusations came to light, but he isn't at the top of any Hollywood filmmaker's casting list at the moment. During the interview with Painful Lessons, he said that he's persona non grata in the system's eyes, but he is grateful to have his health. However, that doesn't mean Hammer's left the movie business entirely. He also revealed that he's been writing a script with a friend, noting that he's trying to carve out his own niche, as he has been ostracized from the more traditional Hollywood circles.
Despite being seemingly blacklisted, some of Hammer's projects remain popular in the age of streaming. Earlier this year, one of Hammer's final movies before his controversies trended on Netflix. Meanwhile, the action-thriller "Hotel Mumbai" hit the Netflix top 10. Whether Hammer makes more movies down the road remains to be seen, but it seems that he's fine with no longer being in the limelight.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).