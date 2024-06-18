How Armie Hammer Really Feels About Those Cannibalism Allegations

This article contains references to domestic violence and sexual assault.

Some people might be wondering what happened to Armie Hammer and where he is now – especially in the wake of his various scandals. The "Call Me By Your Name" star was accused of abusive behavior by women he'd allegedly been with in the past, with reports detailing instances of him having violent sexual fantasies and wanting to engage in cannibalism. Hammer has largely been out of the public eye since the allegations surfaced, but he believes the cannibalism reports helped more than they hindered him.

"I'm actually now at a place where I'm really grateful for it because where [of] I was in my life before all of that stuff happened to me," he told Painful Lessons. "I didn't feel good. I never felt satisfied, I never had enough. I never was in a place where I was happy with myself — where I had self-esteem."

Hammer believes that the cannibalism allegations were weird, noting that he'd have to go to extreme measures to get away with such a crime. The actor laughed off the accusations, but admitted that he's effectively been blacklisted in Hollywood. However, he hopes to return to the movie business in some capacity.