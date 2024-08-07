The Real-Life Legal Issues Of Tim Allen, Explained

Tim Allen has a history of making headlines for the wrong reasons. Last year, his "Santa Clauses" co-star Casey Wilson accused him of behaving rudely on the set, detailing instances of him mistreating their colleagues and being difficult to work with. In a more problematic story, Pamela Anderson claimed that Allen flashed her on the set of "Home Improvement," though he has denied the accusation. However, his questionable behavior has also gotten him into trouble with the law, as he spent time in jail years ago after getting caught up in a drug trafficking operation.

In 1978, Allen was found with 650 grams of cocaine on his person at the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport in Michigan. This led to him serving over two years in the Federal Correctional Institution in Sandstone, Minnesota. He could have been stuck behind bars for life if the circumstances were different, but fortunately for Allen, he struck a deal with the authorities that landed him a lenient sentence in exchange for information about the drug dealers he worked for.

Allen was released from the penitentiary in 1981 and eventually found success as an actor and comedian. Unfortunately, this didn't mark the end of his legal woes, as he was arrested once again, albeit for a lesser crime than drug trafficking.