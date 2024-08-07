The Real-Life Legal Issues Of Tim Allen, Explained
Tim Allen has a history of making headlines for the wrong reasons. Last year, his "Santa Clauses" co-star Casey Wilson accused him of behaving rudely on the set, detailing instances of him mistreating their colleagues and being difficult to work with. In a more problematic story, Pamela Anderson claimed that Allen flashed her on the set of "Home Improvement," though he has denied the accusation. However, his questionable behavior has also gotten him into trouble with the law, as he spent time in jail years ago after getting caught up in a drug trafficking operation.
In 1978, Allen was found with 650 grams of cocaine on his person at the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport in Michigan. This led to him serving over two years in the Federal Correctional Institution in Sandstone, Minnesota. He could have been stuck behind bars for life if the circumstances were different, but fortunately for Allen, he struck a deal with the authorities that landed him a lenient sentence in exchange for information about the drug dealers he worked for.
Allen was released from the penitentiary in 1981 and eventually found success as an actor and comedian. Unfortunately, this didn't mark the end of his legal woes, as he was arrested once again, albeit for a lesser crime than drug trafficking.
Tim Allen was arrested for drunk driving
While Hollywood is reluctant to cast Tim Allen nowadays, the '90s was a good decade for the actor professionally. On the small screen, he found success with the sitcom "Home Improvement," which ran from 1991 to 1999 and is still fondly remembered by fans to this day. He also established himself as a movie star thanks to "The Santa Clause" and "Toy Story," both of which spawned long-running franchises.
Still, while Allen's career experienced some mighty highs during the '90s, his personal life was rocked by more legal troubles after he was arrested for driving under the influence in 1998. The actor avoided another prison sentence for his crime, but he was forced to complete one year of community service, pay a fine, and enter into a rehabilitation program, all of which he did.
In some ways, the DUI arrest was a blessing in disguise for the actor, as it forced him to make some healthy life changes. "To be perfectly frank, I'm going on 21 years sober. That's the biggest blessing in my life," he told Parade in 2019 while reflecting on his ups and downs. Allen has stayed out of legal trouble since then, but if some of his co-workers' sentiments are anything to go by, he can still be difficult to be around.
