10 Best Spongebob Squarepants Episodes Of All Time, Ranked

It's hard not to love SpongeBob SquarePants (Tom Kenny), the ostensibly young adult sponge with a childlike personality, a best friend, and a passion for low-wage fast-food work and jellyfishing. That childlike innocence behind his big round eyes was a huge part of what make the little "absorbent and yellow and porous" dude's Hawaiian music-scored adventures in the undersea world of Bikini Bottom one of Nickelodeon's longest-running shows during its original run.

At its very best, "SpongeBob SquarePants" is a story about the child in all of us struggling to retain that innocence in the adult world. And with its oddball humor and experimental bending of animation tropes with details like the use of real video footage and self-referential humor, "SpongeBob" is one of the most grown-up friendly kids' shows ever made. In fact, when the show first aired, nearly 40 percent of its audience members were young adults between 18 and 34 years old.

The better "SpongeBob" episodes bring SpongeBob's innocence together with all the other things the show does well — great animation, well-placed visual and sound gags, quality storytelling, and a touch of the absurd. But the very best "SpongeBob" episodes make good use of the characters and relationships to tell a story we can all relate to even when the show is at its weirdest.