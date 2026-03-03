There are plenty of widely-understood narrative arcs in Hollywood. There's the star that rockets to fame overnight, becoming one of the biggest names in the world with seemingly little fanfare. There are the people who wait tables for years, grinding away until they have their breakthrough. There are people who are born into it; after all, Hollywood loves a nepo baby!

Less-discussed, although just as common, are the people who make it big, enjoy their time in the limelight, and then just ... walk away. Some stars see the allure of fame, feel the warmth of those big studio lights, and then decide they've had enough. Plenty of people make a whole lot of money in Hollywood, meaning they can rack up quite the comfortable cushion to retire on, but not everyone works until they're ready to rest; some decide they just don't want to do it anymore!

The actors on this list all enjoyed massive success, legions of fans, praise from critics, and, we assume, some massive paychecks. Then, for some reason or another, they walked away from it all. Some have since come back, but others have opted out, deciding that an everyday life suits them better than spending their days on movie sets and their nights schmoozing at premieres with Hollywood's best and brightest. Read on for the stories of 10 actors who walked away from Hollywood at their peak.