10 Actors Who Walked Away From Hollywood At Their Peak
There are plenty of widely-understood narrative arcs in Hollywood. There's the star that rockets to fame overnight, becoming one of the biggest names in the world with seemingly little fanfare. There are the people who wait tables for years, grinding away until they have their breakthrough. There are people who are born into it; after all, Hollywood loves a nepo baby!
Less-discussed, although just as common, are the people who make it big, enjoy their time in the limelight, and then just ... walk away. Some stars see the allure of fame, feel the warmth of those big studio lights, and then decide they've had enough. Plenty of people make a whole lot of money in Hollywood, meaning they can rack up quite the comfortable cushion to retire on, but not everyone works until they're ready to rest; some decide they just don't want to do it anymore!
The actors on this list all enjoyed massive success, legions of fans, praise from critics, and, we assume, some massive paychecks. Then, for some reason or another, they walked away from it all. Some have since come back, but others have opted out, deciding that an everyday life suits them better than spending their days on movie sets and their nights schmoozing at premieres with Hollywood's best and brightest. Read on for the stories of 10 actors who walked away from Hollywood at their peak.
Eva Mendes stopped acting to raise her children with Ryan Gosling
1998 was a big year for Eva Mendes, including multiple television and film roles; she even showed up in Will Smith's music video for "Miami." Within a few years, she was everywhere, showing up in films like "Training Day," "2 Fast 2 Furious," "Once Upon a Time in Mexico," and, perhaps most famously, "Hitch," which reunited her with Smith.
Mendes was a defining sex symbol of the aughts, but by 2008 — a decade after her breakout — she was already expressing some discontent with the idea. She told Interview, "If I based my self-esteem on their perception of me, I'd be screwed, and it would lead to a very unhappy life. So, although I'm grateful, I take it with a grain of salt."
By the following decade, Mendes began to move into more critically-acclaimed fare, including director Derek Cianfrance's "The Place Beyond the Pines." She starred opposite Ryan Gosling, and the two fell head-over-heels in love. After Mendes became pregnant, she decided to step away from Hollywood to raise their two children together. Aside from a few cameos in recent years, her last substantive role was in 2014's "Lost River," which Gosling directed. She told NewBeauty in 2025 that she's still focused on her family, noting, "I know these moments are fleeting. I just want to be with them. Whatever I'm doing, as long as I'm with them and Ryan, of course, that's where I'm happiest."
Rick Moranis says he'll return for the right role
Rick Moranis ruled the eighties, part of an exciting crop of comedians who came up through "SCTV." His sketch comedy fame led to Moranis making his mark on an entire generation that grew up with offbeat funny fare like "Ghostbusters," "Little Shop of Horrors," "Spaceballs," and "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids." He acted into the 1990s, including parts in "The Flintstones" and several sequels that had him reprise Wayne Szalinski, his hapless inventor from "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids."
For the most part, though, Moranis then just kind of stopped acting. He did some voice work, including for the Disney film "Brother Bear," but for the most part, it would be a long time before people would see his face again. In 2015, he told The Hollywood Reporter that he didn't consider himself retired, exactly, revealing that he'd be happy to return to Hollywood for the right role. One just hadn't come along. "I'm happy with the things I said yes to, and I'm very happy with the many things I've said no to," he said, revealing that he'd savored family time with his children. "Yes, I am picky, and I'll continue to be picky. Picky has worked for me." As of press time, the man behind "Spaceballs" villain Dark Helmet most recently appeared in a commercial for Mint Mobile, a company owned by Ryan Reynolds. The "Deadpool" star revealed on X, "Honestly, when he said yes, I wept."
Josh Hartnett stepped back from the spotlight after a stalking incident
Hollywood got very intense for Josh Hartnett, very fast. Like Eva Mendes, he broke out in 1998, starring in horror hits like "Halloween H2O: 20 Years Later" and "The Faculty." The following year, when Sofia Coppola's camera panned up his body in "The Virgin Suicides," revealing Hartnett as a long-haired heartthrob named Trip Fontaine, the actor's good looks were imprinted on the consciousness of any millennial into men.
Roles in films like "Black Hawk Down," "Pearl Harbor," "Wicker Park," and "Sin City" soon followed, but Hartnett soon got spooked by the intensity of the media interest in his life. Hartnett passed on two iconic DC roles, moved to England, and drastically scaled back his career. He became a character actor instead of a marquee leading man, spending more than a decade in roles like the cult-favorite Showtime series "Penny Dreadful."
Hartnett has made somewhat of a comeback in recent years, thanks to high-profile parts in "Oppenheimer" and "Trap," the M. Night Shyamalan concert thriller where he plays a serial killer. Hartnett finally told The Guardian why he'd walked away from superstardom. "There were incidents. People showed up at my house. People that were stalking me," he revealed. "A guy showed up at one of my premieres with a gun, claiming to be my father. He ended up in prison." The "Fight or Flight" star said the roles are better now, too. He mused, "You can't be an ingenue forever, right?"
Erik von Detten is a finance guy now
In the 1990s and 2000s, few networks had better success minting stars than The Disney Channel. Things were run like a machine over there; there were plenty of rules that Disney Channel stars were forced to follow, and in return they would get movies, television shows, recording contracts, brand deals, and more to set them up for future success. But for every Raven-Symoné, Selena Gomez, and Hilary Duff — stars who managed to pivot to long-lasting careers in entertainment, breaking free from their Disney Channel roots — there are plenty of stars like Erik von Detten.
He had a career as a voice actor in a number of Disney properties, including voicing Sid in the original "Toy Story." As he grew up and found fans of his good looks, von Detten led the cast of "So Weird," a hit show, which led to generation-defining movies like "Brink!" and "The Princess Diaries." After returning to play Sid in 2010's "Toy Story 3," however, von Detten left Hollywood for more than a decade.
In 2021 — a few years before giving acting one more go in 2024's "My Acting Coach Nightmare" — von Detten explained to E! News that as the roles stopped coming, he'd switched gears so that he could afford to raise a family. "It's a sales position with a company working in finance. I've grown into a management position and it's worked out really well," he said.
Cameron Diaz took a decade off
Cameron Diaz used to be inescapable, ever since she starred opposite Jim Carrey in "The Mask." From "Charlie's Angels" to "There's Something About Mary," and from "My Best Friend's Wedding" to multiple "Shrek" movies as the voice of Fiona, Diaz helped define comedy as the new millennium dawned. She spent a long time on top, but after she appeared opposite Jamie Foxx in 2014's remake of the musical "Annie," Diaz walked away from Hollywood.
Like many of the other actors on this list, Diaz was a famous actor who chose her family over her career. She wouldn't return to acting until the aptly-titled 2025 Netflix comedy "Back in Action," which once again paired her with Foxx. She appeared on "The Graham Norton Show" to promote the film, revealing that she'd really enjoyed her decade away from the hubbub of Hollywood. "Oh my god, I loved it," she gushed. "It was the best ten years of my life." Instead of defining herself as a movie star, Diaz reflected, "I'm a mom, I'm a wife, I'm living my life. It was so lovely."
Diaz has a few additional projects in the pipeline, and she told Vogue Mexico that she was able to slip back into her former persona easier than expected. "I've been doing this for more than half my life; it's part of me now," she said. "It is in my body, in my mind, in my DNA."
After The Vampire Diaries, Ian Somerhalder turned to supplements
After coming up through films like "The Rules of Attraction," Ian Somerhalder starred on not one, but two iconic television shows. He played Boone on "Lost" — a first-season standout stranded on the island with his annoying sister Shannon (Maggie Grace) — and then pivoted to starring as Damon Salvatore on "The Vampire Diaries." Whereas his brother Stefan (Paul Wesley) was a brooding, moody good guy, Somerhalder's Damon was a bad boy with a heart of gold buried in there somewhere.
After "The Vampire Diaries" ended, Somerhalder tried acting in a few other things, including on another vampire-related show, Netflix's short-lived "V Wars." These days, however, he's essentially given up acting, having moved away from Hollywood to live on a farm with his former-actor wife, Nikki Reed. She's perhaps best known for having been in "Twilight," and they were on "V Wars" together; it's no wonder this couple needs some time in the sun!
"I think [acting] is in the rearview mirror," Somerhalder told People in 2024. "I really do." Instead, he and Reed run multiple companies related to environmentalism and wellness, including selling supplements. "Once you reach a certain level," he reflected, "you're like, 'Okay, I want to focus on family and the future of farming and food and energy and the big things.'"
Kal Penn traded House, M.D. for the White House
In the early stages of his career, Kal Penn was known for stoner comedies like "Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle," a movie title that spoils the ending. After he starred in "The Namesake," directed by Mira Nair — mother of New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani! — Penn's career took a more critically-respectable upswing. He played Kutner on "House, M.D.," but in 2009, politics came calling. After Penn served as a surrogate on Barack Obama's first campaign for the presidency, he was offered a job in The White House, and he had to leave "House" behind.
Penn's departure from Hollywood only lasted a few years, but he told ABC News that he'd intentionally stayed away from the cameras while serving in the administration's Office of Public Engagement. "Our jobs are just keep our heads down and do good work," he said. "I don't know anyone who would say that the White House is particularly glamorous. I think everyone has an understanding of the impact you can have, and the fact that ... that feeling is indescribable." After working on Capitol Hill, Penn returned to the Hollywood Hills, picking up his acting career right where he'd left it. That political experience came in handy when he played a communications official named Seth on "Designated Survivor," a three-season series about a man who finds himself President after a terrorist attack during the State of the Union.
Bridgit Mendler rocketed away from Hollywood after Disney
After Selena Gomez used her time as part of the cast of "Wizards of Waverly Place" as a stepping stone to superstardom, and after Demi Lovato left "Sonny with a Chance" for a chance at a pop career, the Disney Channel was carried by stars like Bridgit Mendler. She built a devoted fanbase when she teamed up with Zendaya for a Disney Channel Original Movie called "Lemonade Mouth," and Mendler also anchored the hit series "Good Luck Charlie," cementing herself as a Gen-Z icon.
Like many Disney stars before her, Mendler excelled at both music and making kids laugh, which is why so many fans were shocked when she walked away from it all and went to school instead. Mendler has a law degree from Harvard, and she's in the process of securing a PhD from M.I.T., though she put the latter degree on hold to launch a company that might someday make her the first former Disney Channel star to go to space. She leads Northwood Space, describing its goals on X (via People) as an attempt to build a data highway into the great beyond. "We are designing shared ground infrastructure from first principles to expand access to space," she wrote. "We have a lot of work ahead of us, but that's the fun part." Mendler said she was inspired by her parents, noting, "My parents have a saying: 'Do everything, it's a blast.'"
Adrian Grenier left his entourage behind
Plenty of people on this list helped shape popular culture in the 2000s, but Adrian Grenier helped cement pop culture's idea of Hollywood itself. After sparking endless debates about whether he's the true villain of "The Devil Wears Prada," Grenier starred as Vincent "Vince" Chase on the hit HBO show "Entourage." The show followed his character's exploits in Tinseltown as he became a movie star, dragging his hometown boys along for the ride. The series lasted from 2004 to 2011, but it was so successful that it led to a theatrically-released sequel film in 2015.
Grenier's last major role was in a 2021 Netflix series called "Clickbait," where he played a man trying to outwit a terrorist streaming his crimes online. Ever since, Grenier has pulled back from Hollywood, focusing on his family instead, as many stars who broke out in the aughts have chosen to do. In 2024, he appeared on "Today with Hoda and Jenna" (via Us Weekly) to reveal that his acting career was over. "I was flying high for many years, two decades in Hollywood and growing up in New York," he reasoned.
In addition to investing in a cleaning company, the actor behind one of pop culture's biggest playboys is now a committed father. "I feel like I'm going to burst. I'm just so in love with this kid," he gushed. "He's just absolutely beautiful and I'm so proud of him already."
Jonathan Taylor Thomas left Home Improvement to improve his academic skills
In the 1990s, a child actor named Jonathan Taylor Thomas — JTT, as he was affectionately known — burned bigger and brighter than just about anyone else. Between his starring role opposite Tim Allen on "Home Improvement," voicing Simba in "The Lion King," and acting in live-action movies like "Tom & Huck" and "I'll Be Home For Christmas," he became a teen heartthrob beloved by any millennial inclined to cut posters out of their Tiger Beat magazines.
You might expect that an actor like that would stick around a while, but as Thomas grew up, he decided that Hollywood simply wasn't for him. He left "Home Improvement" to improve his academics, telling People, "I wanted to go to school, to travel and have a bit of a break. To sit in a big library amongst books and students, that was pretty cool."
In 2013, he came out of retirement for a guest spot on "Last Man Standing," which reunited him with Allen, his former TV dad. Otherwise, though, Thomas is happy staying out of the spotlight. "It was a great period in my life, but it doesn't define me," he ruminated. "When I think back on [that] time, I look at it with a wink."