Rules Disney Channel Stars Were Forced To Follow

As part of maintaining that clean image, Disney Channel actors are expected to keep certain things they may be experiencing to themselves. While the network used Bella Thorne's experience with dyslexia as a part of its "The Time I" series of commercials, that wasn't the case for everyone on the channel.

Demi Lovato, star of the "Camp Rock" movies and "So Random," went to an inpatient treatment facility after something happened on the Jonas Brothers: Live in Concert tour in 2010. She later confirmed that she had a physical altercation with a backup dancer. She also shared that she went to treatment for disordered eating and substance use. "I came out of the experience with the choice of talking about my struggles or my journey with the possibility of helping people, or keeping my mouth shut and going back to Disney Channel," Lovato told Bustle in 2020 as she opened up about her life after treatment. "And I was like that doesn't feel authentic to me. So I chose to tell my story."

In 2018, Rowan Blanchard, one of the stars of "Girl Meets World," opened up in an interview with W Magazine about what is implied to be her time on the Disney Channel, though she didn't explicitly name the network. "I worked for a corporation for four years that is known for silencing and crafting your voice," she said, "so with that I just had to very much stand my ground and separate myself, which I think I did." That same year, Blanchard revealed that she once spoke up about an inappropriate interaction between an adult and a minor that she witnessed on set — only for everyone to cold-shoulder her the next day for speaking out.

