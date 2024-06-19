Movie Titles That Spoil The Ending

Based on Jeffrey Eugenides' novel of the same name, Sofia Coppola's very first film "The Virgin Suicides" tackles a series of themes that she ultimately spent the next several years of her career exploring: feminine loneliness and how beauty can be a cursed, gilded cage. The title also quite clearly illustrates the horrific things bound to happen throughout the course of the movie. Narrated by a handful of boys who live near the Lisbon family, the story focuses on the five Lisbon girls — Lux (Kirsten Dunst), Mary (A.J. Cook), Cecilia (Hanna R. Hall), Therese (Leslie Hayman), and Bonnie (Chelse Swain) — who, by the end of the movie, all die by suicide. Shuttered in their home by their extremely strict parents, the Lisbon girls are a subject of utter fascination to the neighboring boys, who observe their comings and goings and even engage with them after Cecilia's suicide shatters the family long before her sisters tragically follow suit.

Out of all the sisters, Lux is the most prominently featured ... largely due to the fact that she frequently sneaks onto the Lisbon house's roof to smoke and sleep with random men (a habit she picks up after being used and abandoned by the popular Trip Fontaine, played by Josh Hartnett). When the sisters take their lives, it's a horrible ending to a troubling, gutting story ... and knowing it's coming doesn't make it any easier.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org