The Best Books Becoming TV Shows In 2026
Book adaptations have always been big business in Hollywood, but while some of these movies have turned out better than the books they were based on, many have fallen flat. This is mostly due to the time constraints of film. It's a big reason why the movie adaptation of "The Handmaid's Tale" failed but the TV series succeeded, and that's just one example. The small screen is better suited to telling the whole story without having to cut out key characters or plot points, and producers are becoming increasingly aware of this: There are a bunch of new shows based on books coming to TV screens in 2026.
While some of these shows will bring iconic characters into the realm of live-action for the first time, others will prove that already established franchises still have fresh content to offer. Comedies are also on the table, with coming-of-age stories from both the real world and fantastical lands set to enchant viewers. These TV series will of course be very exciting for fans of the books, but these shows are also an easy entry point for would-be fans who want to witness what everyone is talking about. Let's take a look at the best books becoming TV shows in 2026.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (currently airing)
Much like George R.R. Martin's novellas, the charming "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" series tells episodic stories that have a quiet, underlying thread that builds an exciting overarching plot. This side adventure in the "Game of Thrones" universe offers plenty of Easter eggs for longtime fans, but it's also an easy entry point for those who want to start their Westeros journey as we follow two new characters: Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his young squire, Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell).
Duncan is an average villager who finds himself in a position to pursue his dream of becoming a knight, and he heads to a tournament where he hopes to make his skills known. Egg has his own goals, and his direct approach to situations challenges Duncan in a way that leads to doubt and growth. Duncan's perspective allows us to dig deeper into the lives of those who are not of noble birth, offering a viewpoint that shows the real consequences of royal decisions and privilege.
This approach gives us a unique lens into the dark family drama that has plagued other "Game of Thrones" series. However, Duncan and Egg's perspectives still allow this series to take on a more whimsical approach that helps highlight friendship and comradery. It's a refreshing new angle that fans will enjoy as HBO Max releases new episodes on Sundays at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.
The Count of Monte Cristo (March 1)
Sam Claflin is known for playing thoughtful, brooding characters in films like "Me Before You" and the "Hunger Games" series, and his turn as Edmond Dantès will prove that he can highlight that thoughtful nature within a vengeful character. Based on the classic novel by Alexandre Dumas, "The Count of Monte Cristo" follows Edmond as he seeks revenge on the men who imprisoned him for a crime he didn't commit.
The 2002 film version of "The Count of Monte Cristo" is one of the best adventure movies of all time. The series will also contain plenty of adventure, but, with eight episodes, there's also plenty of scope to get into Edmond's psyche as he reinvents himself and plays the long game. Everything he does is aimed at undermining the important people who wronged him, and that means climbing social ladders to be on the same level as them.
Claflin has revealed that he isolated himself to get into the right mindset for this complicated character. "Edmond's role in particular is incredibly complex, so I made sure to prepare myself for the physical and mental challenges it would bring," he told Numero. "I'm quite a sensitive and empathetic person, but Edmond's anger and rage were essential to his character." The series will start streaming on PBS on March 1 before premiering on broadcast television on March 22.
Vladimir (March 5)
Julia May Jonas' "Vladimir" lured readers in with a relatable plot about a woman who feels unseen by the world, but the big twist is that she responds by tossing everything aside to chase fantasies that will change her forever. The TV adaptation stars Rachel Weisz as a college professor and writer who feels like she has a chance at a new chapter when she falls for a handsome, younger colleague named Vladimir (Leo Woodall). Their romance begins as her husband, fellow professor John (John Slattery), undergoes questioning for accusations made against him about inappropriate relationships with students.
It's a lot to take in, and these big changes in her life are best told by breaking the fourth wall, something the show will do regularly. Jonas is taking charge of the series herself, so fans of the book can rest assured that they're going to get a faithful adaptation here. If you haven't read the book but you're intrigued, the premise is one that many will be able to relate to. "It explores what women feel like they're allowed to desire, and how they're allowed to desire," Jonas told Netflix, where the show will premiere on March 5.
Scarpetta (March 11)
Fans of Dr. Kay Scarpetta will finally be able to watch this unrelenting medical examiner get the small-screen treatment on March 11, but Amazon Prime's "Scarpetta" is not taking the linear timeline approach. The first season will find Scarpetta (Nicole Kidman) connecting the dots between present-day murders and the first case she handled when she became a chief medical examiner. This setup means that we may see some of the biggest moments from Patricia Cornwell's first Scarpetta novel, "Postmortem," in flashbacks, but a word-for-word adaptation of this book is not on the table. The first trailer hints that "Postmortem" may be mixed with "Autopsy," the 25th book, which chronicles her return to Richmond, Virginia.
While this approach may disappoint longtime fans, it will create the perfect entry point for newcomers. The flashbacks may also highlight Dr. Scarpetta's attention to detail, which is a skill that Cornwell — who once worked as a computer analyst at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond — highlights in the narrative portion of each book. When the mystery is too intense, Dr. Scarpetta's family offers levity and their own drama, often spearheaded by her complicated sister Dorothy (Jamie Lee Curtis). Curtis is known for her wide range of roles and is just one of several great actors on the cast: Ariana DeBose plays Dorothy's daughter, Bobby Cannavale plays a former detective, and Simon Baker plays an FBI profiler.
Imperfect Women (March 18)
"Imperfect Women" is an examination of how much pressure a friendship can sustain in the wake of tragedy that includes life-altering secrets. Araminta Hall's 2020 book is written with sincerity and urgency that makes this an irresistible page turner, and the actors that are set to adapt this book are experts at honing in on the intensity of suspenseful plots to the point that they become immersive experiences. Kate Mara plays Nancy, whose murder leaves behind secrets for her best pals, Eleanor (Kerry Washington) and Mary (Elisabeth Moss). As the investigation into Nancy's demise falls flat, Eleanor and Mary start to ask questions that will challenge their view of Nancy and themselves.
Each chapter of the book tells the story from a different character's perspective in a manner that helps the reader understand their lived experiences and why they feel like their relationships are suddenly changing. This allows us to unpack every strange moment in real time so that the readers and the characters can uncover the truth of this mystery together. Both Washington and Moss are executive producers on this project, which means that the suspense will be informed by their acting and their creative eyes behind the scenes. The first two episodes of "Imperfect Women" will begin streaming on Apple TV+ on March 18.
The Testaments (April 8)
The open-ended conclusion of "The Handmaid's Tale" could play to this universe's advantage as Hulu prepares to release the TV adaptation of "The Testaments." The 2019 sequel from Margaret Atwood takes place over a decade after the events of "The Handmaid's Tale" and follows three characters. Fans can look forward to an expansion of Aunt Lydia, the antagonist who underwent big changes during "The Handmaid's Tale" Season 5 finale. She is still a main presence as she leads the preparatory school for future wives. June's (Elisabeth Moss) daughter Agnes (Chase Infiniti) attends the school as she prepares to pave her own path in Gilead. The first three episodes of this highly anticipated series will be released on April 8 on Hulu.
"The Testaments" is being released right on the heels of its predecessor's series finale, meaning that fans will still be unpacking the shocking moments of Season 6 while delving into this sequel. "The Handmaid's Tale" did its best to stick to its source material, but show creator Bruce Miller told TV Guide that portions of the final season were largely informed by the development of "The Testaments'" series. "We tried not to make big decisions in the final season of 'The Handmaid's Tale' that we would have to deal with in 'The Testaments' in a way that might restrict the storytelling," he said. "We followed Margaret Atwood, who was a very careful storyteller, and it led us a little more naturally into 'The Testaments.'"
Margo's Got Money Troubles (April 15)
Elle Fanning is no stranger to playing characters who are trying to navigate the surprises that life has placed in front of them. Her roles in the absurdist dark comedy series "The Great" and the underrated romantic drama film "All the Bright Places" prove that she can play these characters with heartfelt sincerity, and it seems as though she's going to bring the same energy in "Margo's Got Money Troubles," which she leads as Margo Millet.
The upcoming Apple TV+ series is based on the book of the same name by Rufi Thorpe, in which the titular character becomes pregnant after a fling with her junior college English professor. She keeps the baby despite not having much money, and the cost of motherhood soon becomes crippling, but a decision to join OnlyFans brings her the cash she needs and unexpected fame. She gets big on the platform by adapting lessons she's learned from her unorthodox parents, particularly her retired pro wrestler father, played by Nick Offerman in the show. Her mother, a former Hooters waitress, is played by Michelle Pfeiffer.
Margo has a somewhat complicated relationship with her parents, and the book's narration showcases her dissection of the complicated dynamics she has with her loved ones. She uses some of these views to make sense of her own life as she searches for a path forward. This adds an extra layer to this coming-of-age story that proves you can succeed as long as you believe in yourself. Fans of the book will be hoping that this translates well on the screen. You can find out when "Margo's Got Money Troubles" premieres on Apple TV+ on April 15.
Lucky (July 15)
The title character of Marissa Stapley's adventure-focused mystery "Lucky" has many layers to her as she questions the con-artist life that she has been living while wrestling with a winning lottery ticket that could change her life in more ways than one — if she tries to cash in the ticket and get rich, there's a good chance she'll be arrested for her past crimes. She's being played in the upcoming TV series by Anya Taylor-Joy, who made a name for herself as chess prodigy Beth Harmon in the television adaptation of the book "The Queen's Gambit."
While Taylor-Joy is no stranger to drama, she's also no stranger to suspense and action, which are key elements of Stapley's book. A trailer for the series shows Lucky navigating car chases and explosions as she contemplates the results of each move while trying to escape the consequences of a major heist. Her guilt emotionally ties her to each devastating moment, which is something that Stapley reveals in both dialogue and narration. This gives us a three-dimensional character who is quite different from some of the cold-hearted grifters featured in similar heist stories. "Lucky" premieres on July 15 on Apple TV+.
Carrie (October)
It's time to shine Carrie's prom queen crown once again as Amazon Prime prepares to bring Stephen King fans a television adaptation of the book that is the basis for the iconic 1976 film. The book "Carrie" differs from the film in various ways. Changes were made as to what happens in the wake of the bloody prom, and the beginning of the book showcases Carrie's abilities through articles and reports instead of real-time incidents. That narrative is tough to tackle in a movie, but there is a chance that the TV series could find a way to incorporate the book's unique narrative by possibly using these reports to help foreshadow different events across eight episodes.
The movie turned Sissy Spacek into a scream queen, and the new Carrie already has a budding horror career: Summer H. Howell can be seen in plenty of spine-chilling projects including 2013's "Curse of Chucky," 2017's "Cult of Chucky," 2020's "Hunter Hunter," and the 2025 Shudder original "Night of the Reaper." This series also seems to pay homage to the horror genre with the inclusion of "Scream" star Matthew Lillard, who will be playing Principal Grayle. Science fiction icon Katee Sackhoff will also appear, and she told the audience at Fan Expo Vancouver that "Carrie" will premiere on Amazon Prime some time in October.
Little House on the Prairie (TBD)
The original TV adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder's pioneer novels became appointment viewing for many families in the 1970s and 1980s. Now, Netflix is remaking the series for a new generation. Like the original "Little House on the Prairie," this new take on the show will follow Laura's (Alice Halsey) family as they interact with their neighbors and try to make it as settlers.
The book and the original series mainly focused on viewing prairie life from the perspective of Laura's family while other characters presented side stories that informed our main characters. Given the fully flushed-out backstories of supporting characters in the remake, it appears that they will play even bigger roles that will allow us to firmly plant ourselves in the shoes of characters besides the Wilders.
One of the series' executive producers is Trip Friendly, whose father, Ed, produced NBC's "Little House on the Prairie" as well as some television movies. This means that the remake could include some Easter eggs and subtle nods to the original series that longtime fans will enjoy. While the exact drop date is not yet confirmed, "Little House on the Prairie" will start streaming on Netflix sometime in 2026.
Pride and Prejudice (TBD)
1995's "Pride and Prejudice" is one of the best miniseries of all time. Fans still adore Colin Firth's turn as Mr. Darcy and the series' attention to detail. Now Netflix is preparing to launch its own rendition of Jane Austen's tale with a six-part series written by bestselling author Dolly Alderton that will remain true to the original novel. Golden Globe winner Emma Corrin will play Elizabeth Bennet, and "Slow Horses" star Jack Lowden will play Mr. Darcy. Elizabeth's mother Mrs. Bennet will be played by Olivia Colman.
Like Colin Firth, Jack Lowden is known for delivering drama with wit, and he sometimes does it with a bit of awkwardness, which is seen in his role as River Cartwright in "Slow Horses." Corrin is known for playing strong female roles and was applauded for her portrayal of Princess Diana in "The Crown." She's a natural choice for playing Elizabeth Bennet, who has a can-do attitude that defies the social norms of her time, and she does it in a way that Mr. Darcy finds peculiar and intriguing.
"Playing Elizabeth Bennet is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Corrin told Netflix's Tudum. "To be able to bring this iconic character to life, alongside Olivia and Jack, with Dolly's phenomenal scripts, is truly the greatest honor. I can't wait for a new generation to fall in love with this story all over again." The release date remains under wraps, but Netflix has confirmed that "Pride and Prejudice" will premiere some time in 2026.