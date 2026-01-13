A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Review: A Charming New Take On Westeros

The immediate attraction with "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is something akin to what draws us to stories like "Lone Wolf and Cub" and "The Mandalorian." Two mismatched heroes who seem at odds with each other at first come together and try to make their way in the world. There's an instant draw to that kind of odd couple storytelling, and thanks to wonderful performances from both Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell, you won't get tired of spending your days with Dunk and Egg as they navigate the thrills and setbacks of the tournament.

The more you watch, though, the more something even better emerges in "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms." "Game of Thrones" built its reputation on stories of scheming, violence, and absolutely ruthless character death. It's a show defined by its uncompromising approach to the brutality of this epic fantasy world, and "House of the Dragon" very much followed in those footsteps. Here, though, the brutality takes a step back. It's not that it's gone, and in fact there are moments of absolute emotional devastation in this series, but "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is far and away the lightest, most nimble "GoT" show to come along so far. The humor, encouraged by George R. R. Martin and co-creator Ira Parker, is present in nearly every scene, as hapless knights and drunken lords do their best to present some kind of honorable front even as they falter and mock the very establishments that give them their power. The show is packed with humorous asides, background jokes, and characters who simply couldn't care less about honor or glory because their lives, as working class people or poor nobility, simply don't reflect those things. It's the most grounded of these shows so far, and it's a joy to watch for that reason.

Emotionally, this grounded sensibility adds greater weight to Dunk and Egg's journey, and it's easy to see why Martin was so interested in pursuing their tale with his fiction. These are not people whose destinies are already mapped out, and therefore they get to dictate the stakes of their lives. Dunk's quest to be a knight isn't part of some grander plan; he wants to be a knight because it's what he knows, and he thinks he'd be good at it, and he wants a better life. It's a deeply relatable premise, and this show's ability to shine the light on the hustlers and strivers of Westeros outside of throne rooms and Small Council chambers is its secret weapon. "Game of Thrones" is revitalized by "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," a charming, intimate, delightful series that'll change the way you look at Westeros forever.

"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" premieres January 18 on HBO.