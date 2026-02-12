15 Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows, Ranked

The 50th anniversary of the Super Bowl in 2016 called for a halftime show that would be not just fun but jubilant. It had to be a victory lap for the institution itself, a convincing climax to decades of musical entertainment. As such, it called for a band willing to angle for irony-free, atavistic euphoria, and Coldplay definitely fit the bill.

The British quartet run-through of stadium-filling anthems was flawless, and they were clearly loving it. No drummer could have banged on that floor tom during "Viva la Vida" with as much infectious glee as Will Champion, and no other vocalists would have thrown themselves into the climatic medley of past halftime songs as guilelessly and earnestly as Chris Martin.

The swagger-injecting legacy cameos by Beyoncé and Bruno Mars, battle-singing each other's signature songs in sun-kissed, perfectly-pitched glory, balanced out the party's sentimental mood. By the time all three acts got together for a closing hurrah, it was impossible not to feel as though the Super Bowl was the most important thing on Earth.