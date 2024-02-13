How Much Are Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers Paid?

While Usher's Super Bowl 2024 halftime show undoubtedly presented the artist with the biggest audience of his career, the R&B superstar — like his musical predecessors — wasn't paid for the gig.

In short, the exposure artists get from the performance is enough for the National Football League to justify its no-pay policy. According to Samba TV (via Forbes), Usher's performance was viewed by 30.1 million households, which marked a 5% jump in viewership over Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show in 2023.

The NFL does, however, pay for some expenses related to the Super Bowl halftime spectacle on behalf of the artists. The league confirmed to Forbes in 2016 that the league pays for the show's production costs and travel expenses for each artist. According to Reuters, expenses for the artists to play at the Super Bowl in 2020 reached $13 million. "There are so many aspects of it, the dancers, the lighting elements, the special effects," said Dan Parise, a halftime show producer with Roc Nation for Super Bowl LIV. "It's like a big jigsaw puzzle."