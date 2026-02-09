Small Details You Missed In Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show may have drawn controversy, inspiring an entirely different entertainment offering from conservative nonprofit Turning Point USA, but once he hit the stage he burst forth with a captivating and fearless tribute to his Puerto Rican roots.
Almost entirely performed in Spanish, the spectacle combined humor, music, flashy set-pieces, and even a few musical nods to his idols and predecessors. Repeatedly making pro-immigration statements while paying tribute to the joys of family, believing in your dreams, and the joys of romantic love, he double-underlined the fact that his show was for absolutely everyone in attendance.
The halftime show went by in the blink of an eye, so you might not have noticed some smaller details as they flashed across the screen. Fortunately, Looper has compiled a list of some of these smaller moments that you might have missed during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show.
The show was jam-packed with references to Puerto Rican culture
Bad Bunny's halftime show was utterly laden with references to Puerto Rican culture. Several of the songs he performed — "Monaco," "DtFM," and "CAFé CON RON" in particular — have direct lyrical references to life in Puerto Rico and process bittersweet or intense feelings about his past and childhood. There are plenty of visual references to Puerto Rican culture on display, from big obvious set pieces like the piragua stand to the more subtle image of a group of older men playing dominos at a table.
An even more obscure symbol came in the form of Lady Gaga's dress. She could be seen wearing a large broach with a Flor de Maga — akathe national blossom of Puerto Rico. And if you were wondering why Bad Bunny and a group of dancers climbed a set of electric poles toward the end of the set, that was a reference to the country's electrical supply issues and the ongoing failure of their power grid.
Bad Bunny paid brief tribute to two other Puerto Rican musical stars
No, your ears were not deceiving you — that was a snippet of Daddy Yankee's "Gasolina" you heard during Bad Bunny's performance. The song was played briefly along with Don Omar's "Dale" in tribute to the two mainstream crossover artists who paved the way for Bad Bunny to be such a huge success.
Interestingly enough, in 2025 Daddy Yankee was asked if he would hypothetically agree to join Bad Bunny in his Super Bowl performance — and gave a resounding no. "No, not right now," he told ABC News. "Not right now. Cause I'm on a different mission right now ... even though I respect what he's doing right now. Don't get me wrong. Benito is an ally. [...] Actually, we were talking yesterday. I told him, 'I wish you the best. Go out there and do your best, and we're proud of you.'"
Perhaps someday in the future they'll collaborate, but it looks like fans of both singers will have to keep waiting for that partnership.
A lot of celebrities joined the halftime show
The halftime performance had some very obvious guest stars — movie star and musician Lady Gaga, performing a solo salsa version of her hit duet "Die with a Smile" with Bruno Mars; and Ricky Martin singing "LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii." But a few more famous people could be seen rocking on the porch of Bad Bunny's casita.
Musicians Karol G, Cardi B, and Young Miko, along with "Fantastic Four" star Jessica Alba and Pedro Pascal, could all be seen dancing and hanging out during the midpoint of the performance. The group all sported white for their part of the routine, matching Bad Bunny himself.
But one guest you might not have noticed was Toñita, who appeared during the halftime show to give Bad Bunny a shot. Toñita owns Brooklyn's Caribbean Social Club, which happens to be one of the last social clubs for Puerto Ricans in New York City.
Bad Bunny's halftime show told a story
Much like Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance at last year's Super Bowl, Bad Bunny's turn at the wheel told a story. He opened the segment by performing "Tití Me Preguntó," in which the singer speaks to his aunt about how he has many girlfriends but no plans to marry. To wit — he's handed an engagement ring during the performance, but quickly passes it on to a young man. The young man proposes to his girlfriend, and the happy couple is later seen in white togs.
Later in the segment, the twosome wed and have a reception, complete with a large (and obviously fake) cake. But it turns out that the wedding wasn't mimed – Bad Bunny invited a real pair to get married during the performance after they invited him to their wedding. While their names aren't public knowledge, this info adds an even sweeter twist to an already adorable moment.
The only thing more powerful than hate is love
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl appearance was full of affirmative messages about how no person is an island. One of the final messages he left the world with — after reciting the names of every single country in North, South, and Central America — was a billboard with a message that read "The one thing more powerful than hate is love." Of course, this was a clear jab toward the racism he encountered after he was announced as this year's halftime performer.
It's a message he clearly stands behind; he also held up a football with the message "Together we are America" in the middle of the outing. He wasn't about to stand for division during the routine, firmly promoting a message of unity and joy. "I know the world is going to be happy this Sunday," he vowed during a pre-Super Bowl press conference per Yahoo!. "They're going to have fun, they're going to dance, and they're going to have a good time." We'd say he delivered that in spades.