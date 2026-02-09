Small Details You Missed In Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show may have drawn controversy, inspiring an entirely different entertainment offering from conservative nonprofit Turning Point USA, but once he hit the stage he burst forth with a captivating and fearless tribute to his Puerto Rican roots.

Almost entirely performed in Spanish, the spectacle combined humor, music, flashy set-pieces, and even a few musical nods to his idols and predecessors. Repeatedly making pro-immigration statements while paying tribute to the joys of family, believing in your dreams, and the joys of romantic love, he double-underlined the fact that his show was for absolutely everyone in attendance.

The halftime show went by in the blink of an eye, so you might not have noticed some smaller details as they flashed across the screen. Fortunately, Looper has compiled a list of some of these smaller moments that you might have missed during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show.