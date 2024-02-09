The Janet Jackson & Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Halftime Show Controversy Explained

In the 2004 Super Bowl, the New England Patriots may have emerged victorious over the Carolina Panthers, but no one was really talking about Adam Vinatieri's impressive field goal when the game was over. Instead, all attention was on what was to be dubbed "Nipplegate."

The halftime show that year featured Janet Jackson as the headliner, who performed a raucous musical set with Jessica Simpson, Nelly, Diddy, Kid Rock, and Justin Timberlake. MTV produced the segment, which was to raise awareness of the importance of voting for the "Choose or Lose" campaign. But no one was focused on voting, either. Instead, all eyes were glued to the television sets when Timberlake came out to perform his hit song, "Rock Your Body," which ended with the former NSYNC singer ripping off a portion of Jackson's top to reveal her bare breast furnished with a nipple shield.

The stunt seemed to be almost telegraphed within the song lyrics themselves, with Timberlake singing, "Bet I'll have you naked by the end of this song." And perhaps people should've known something like this was being planned, as just a few days before the Super Bowl, Gil Duldulao (Jackson's choreographer) teased this to MTV News: "There are some shocking moments in there too." But what was really going on surrounding the incident, and what was the fallout?