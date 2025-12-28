Tragic Details About Landman Star Billy Bob Thornton

In recent years, there's been a lot of talk about nepo babies in Hollywood and how some of these new A-listers had an unfair advantage. But Billy Bob Thornton genuinely rose through the ranks on his own merits. He didn't have anyone to help him out in Tinseltown, as he grew up extremely poor in Arkansas. And when we say Thornton grew up poor, we mean in the sense that he didn't have basic amenities most folks would take for granted. "I grew up very poor out in the country," he told Cowboys and Indians Magazine. "We didn't have running water, electricity, or anything. Went in an outhouse until I was about 9, because I grew up at my grandmother's house."

One thing Thornton did have access to was books. His mother studied English in college, so he was well-acquainted with the works of William Faulkner and John Steinbeck. He just had to read them via a coal oil lantern. He also wasn't alone for much of his childhood, as his grandmother's house was filled with plenty of extended family members. While they didn't have much, Thornton mentioned how they still found joy in life. "Every day was full of characters and funny stuff. We found humor in just about everything," he explained. So, in that sense, he wasn't poor at all.