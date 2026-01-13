In the years since "Yellowstone" conquered television, creator Taylor Sheridan's TV shows have spread across the airwaves ... or at least, Paramount+. He's since developed shows like "Special Ops: Lioness," "Lawman: Bass Reeves," "Tulsa King," "Mayor of Kingstown," and a number of "Yellowstone" prequels. And then there's "Landman," a show about the oil fields of Texas. While that industry may have once been relegated to classic films like James Dean and Elizabeth Taylor's "Giant" or delightfully cheesy soaps like "Dallas," "Landman" takes the industry seriously as a place full of backstabbing criminals and a whole lot of money. It's still basically a soap opera, if we're being honest, but it's the dark and gritty kind, like Sheridan's fans have come to expect.

Like many Sheridan shows, "Landman" boasts an impressive cast. The sprawling family trees present in his other shows are at play here too, and it's a show as much about those interpersonal relationships as it is about the oil that bubbles beneath their feet. As always, Sheridan has managed to attract a cast that features a mix of A-list movie stars who you might not expect to see on streaming television, talented newcomers who have proven themselves on other Sheridan-verse shows, and familiar character actors who have made their careers as reliable players in large ensemble casts. If you're wondering why the cast of "Landman" looks so familiar, read on to learn where you've seen all these dreamers and losers before.