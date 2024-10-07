Andy Garcia's 10 Best Movies, Ranked

Objectively speaking, there are many movies out there that are better than "Things to Do in Denver When You're Dead." However, when you judge it by its Andy Garcia-related merits alone, there's no question that it belongs on a list of the actor's finest work. Gary Fleder's 1995 film is one of the many ensemble crime dramas that emerged in the wake of Quentin Tarantino's one-two punch of "Reservoir Dogs" and "Pulp Fiction." However, despite its stellar cast, the movie relegates people like Christopher Walken, William Forsythe, Steve Buscemi, Christopher Lloyd, Treat Williams, Steve Buscemi, and Bill Nunn to supporting roles while keeping the spotlight staunchly on Garcia's Jimmy "The Saint" Tosnia.

Jimmy is a suave former gangster who's forced back into the mob life for a particularly unsavory mission by a nasty crime boss (Walken). Things go spectacularly awry, and while Jimmy's life is spared as long as he leaves Denver for good, the crime lord condemns his criminal friends to violent deaths at the hands of a deadly assassin, Mr. Shhh (Buscemi). The name of the movie is a pretty good hint as to how Jimmy takes this news, and capers and shenanigans follow.

"Things to Do in Denver When You're Dead" is a peculiar combination of colorful, Tarantino-style characters and a moody march toward the inevitable, with Garcia's performance as Jimmy as the glue. This isn't the actor's only time working with an ensemble cast, but it's arguably the finest example of his solemn charisma being such a crucial component of the whole.