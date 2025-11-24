Tragic Details About Mad Men Star Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm is a textbook example of a modern-day star who wouldn't seem out of place in old-school Hollywood alongside Cary Grant and Robert Mitchum. From "The Town" to "Top Gun: Maverick," the Midwesterner actor knows how to command the screen and chew up every scene that he's in. To a generation of fans, though, he'll forever be known as the super-suave, chain-smoking, and ever-complicated Don Draper from the period drama "Mad Men," which even counts Jerry Seinfeld as a fan.

Hamm's rise to the top of the industry hasn't been without struggle, sacrifice, and solitude. He lost both his parents at a young age, then struggled to make a dent in the entertainment industry. Hamm gave himself until the age of 30 to achieve his long-shot dreams and become a paid actor, something which arrived just in the nick of time. However, he would have to wait another six years before he secured the "Mad Men" gig that changed everything for him.

To understand a person, it's important to have the full context of who they are and what they have gone through to get to where they are. Taking a look at the less glamorous side of Hamm's life story reveals that the actor has had his fair share of heartache, disappointment, and setbacks — something most of us can relate to in our own personal lives.