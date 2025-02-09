Where Is Paramount's Landman Filmed?

Arriving on Paramount+ at the tail end of 2024, "Landman" is the newest drama from prolific creator Taylor Sheridan. The man behind recent hits like "Lawman: Bass Reeves," starring David Oyelowo, and "1923," with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, as well as the recently concluded "Yellowstone," "Landman" has its own all-star cast headlined by Billy Bob Thornton, who gives a pitch-perfect performance, alongside "Mad Men" alum Jon Hamm and big screen icon Demi Moore.

The series is set in West Texas and centers on Tommy Norris (Thornton), a shrewd, surly oil man whose business is upended when an accident kills one of his crews. The incident sets off a chain of events that threatens to unravel his entire life, even putting him at odds with the Mexican cartels that traverse his oil fields under cover of night.

Filmed in West Texas, "Landman" utilized real locations to add authenticity to the proceedings. Much of the action is shot on actual oil fields and in real businesses that are run by oil barons and other tycoons of industry. If you're from Texas, you may have already spotted some places you know, but if you're not, this is a brief guide to some of the real locations used to film Paramount's "Landman."