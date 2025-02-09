Where Is Paramount's Landman Filmed?
Arriving on Paramount+ at the tail end of 2024, "Landman" is the newest drama from prolific creator Taylor Sheridan. The man behind recent hits like "Lawman: Bass Reeves," starring David Oyelowo, and "1923," with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, as well as the recently concluded "Yellowstone," "Landman" has its own all-star cast headlined by Billy Bob Thornton, who gives a pitch-perfect performance, alongside "Mad Men" alum Jon Hamm and big screen icon Demi Moore.
The series is set in West Texas and centers on Tommy Norris (Thornton), a shrewd, surly oil man whose business is upended when an accident kills one of his crews. The incident sets off a chain of events that threatens to unravel his entire life, even putting him at odds with the Mexican cartels that traverse his oil fields under cover of night.
Filmed in West Texas, "Landman" utilized real locations to add authenticity to the proceedings. Much of the action is shot on actual oil fields and in real businesses that are run by oil barons and other tycoons of industry. If you're from Texas, you may have already spotted some places you know, but if you're not, this is a brief guide to some of the real locations used to film Paramount's "Landman."
A famous Texas stadium was utilized for some early scenes
A key plot point early in "Landman" centers on Tommy Norris' teenage daughter Ainsley (Michelle Randolph), a popular cheerleader who is dating a star football player. In Episode 2, the show provides a glimpse at Ainsley strutting her moves on the sidelines while cheering on her boyfriend, who joins her for a kiss after the game. Those scenes were shot on location at a well-known Texas football field, Odessa Permian Ratliff Stadium, located in Odessa, Texas, the football home for both Odessa High School and Permian High School.
"Landman" isn't the first time that a major Hollywood production has set up shop at Odessa Permian Ratcliff Stadium. Rather famously, the location was also used as a shooting spot for the 2004 sports movie "Friday Night Lights," which was set at Permian High. Though it doesn't get nearly as much on-screen action in "Landman" as in the sports-themed film, the stadium is clearly recognizable to Texas locals.
The show filmed all around the Fort Worth area
Filmed on location in and around Fort Worth, "Landman" visits a slew of locations from around the city, often using the skyline for establishing shots and backgrounds, and even standing in for other city locations at times. But the list of real locations seen in the show around Fort Worth is numerous and easily identifiable, including the Hotel Drover, a distinctive, recognizable local landmark that nearby denizens know well.
Many interior sequences are also filmed in well-known Fort Worth locales. The series, centered on the oil business in West Texas, even shot at sites where real landmen often gather. This includes the Petroleum Club of Fort Worth and the offices of the very real American Association of Professional Landmen. Many of the scenes that involve Tommy Norris and Monty Miller (Hamm) discussing business, as well as larger meetings of oil business executives, are filmed in these locations. Shooting there adds a sense of authenticity and realism that would have been tough to capture with a Hollywood set.
Texas locals recognized plenty of other familiar landmarks
With so many different and recognizable locations used in the filming of "Landman," the Texas media had a field day every time a new episode dropped. Detailing every local reference week after week, outlets like the Dallas News and the Star Telegram clued in locals to every location they spotted on the show. This included a famous Italian restaurant in downtown Fort Worth called Don Artemio, which turned up in Episode 7. Meanwhile, Texas Christian University has appeared in a number of notable scenes, as have the Fort Worth Stockyards and Sundance Square Plaza.
Elsewhere, the Star Telegram noted that the scenes at the hospital where Norris is attended to after getting his hand mangled were filmed at nearby Faith Community Hospital. Another hospital, Texas Health Clearfork, was also used for the hospital where Monty Miller was taken following his heart attack.
Other locations found by the Star Telegram include the River Crest Country Club in Episode 3, as well as a variety of residential properties in Fort Worth and Aledo, which were used for Norris's home and other settings.
Landman also filmed in Midland, Texas
"Landman" creator Taylor Sheridan randomly decide to set the series in Fort Worth. The writer-director actually grew up in the region and probably knows it better than most of the audience, perhaps even more than many locals. Yet, the primary base of the show's action takes place elsewhere, in Midland, Texas. If you're a fan of Sheridan's, that should ring a bell, as it's also the setting for his feature film "Hell or High Water," for which he was nominated for an Academy Award for best original screenplay, and which may be getting its own TV adaptation.
Midland residents will recognize a few locations on "Landman," too, including a spot that on the show was labeled the Patch Cafe, a fictional eatery that was inspired by the Pioneer Cafe. In real life, this location has served many functions, including as a gas station and convenience store, but it has been redressed as a diner for the series. Ironically, and perhaps thanks to the success of the show, the location will soon become an actual restaurant. Planned as a Texas-themed diner, the new, revamped location has yet to select a name, but it will serve steaks, sandwiches, and ice cream.