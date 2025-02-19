12 Best Movies & TV Shows Like Taylor Sheridan's Landman

"Landman" is the story of Tommy Norris, a shrewd operator who runs the oil fields for a small but powerful corporation operating in West Texas. As viewers of the series have learned, the oil business is far more than just drilling underground, but a complex industry that involves political bureaucracy, risky alliances, and incredibly dangerous blue-collar work.

In addition to overseeing the work crews who put their lives on the line every day, Norris works at the whims of tycoon Monty Miller (Jon Hamm), while forced to work along the same roads as local drug cartels who routinely leave a trail of blood all over their territory. Norris is also dealing with a chaotic ex-wife (Ali Larter), a spoiled teenage daughter (Michelle Randolph), and a son whose ambitions are complicated when he falls in love with the wife of a recently deceased crew member.

We described "Landman" as "pitch-perfect" in our review of the series, so it might be tough to find other shows and movies that will satisfy. But there is no shortage of stories about the oil business or the drama that arises when corporate interests, politics, and family collide. So read on for a list of shows and movies we recommend for fans of "Landman."