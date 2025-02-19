12 Best Movies & TV Shows Like Taylor Sheridan's Landman
"Landman" is the story of Tommy Norris, a shrewd operator who runs the oil fields for a small but powerful corporation operating in West Texas. As viewers of the series have learned, the oil business is far more than just drilling underground, but a complex industry that involves political bureaucracy, risky alliances, and incredibly dangerous blue-collar work.
In addition to overseeing the work crews who put their lives on the line every day, Norris works at the whims of tycoon Monty Miller (Jon Hamm), while forced to work along the same roads as local drug cartels who routinely leave a trail of blood all over their territory. Norris is also dealing with a chaotic ex-wife (Ali Larter), a spoiled teenage daughter (Michelle Randolph), and a son whose ambitions are complicated when he falls in love with the wife of a recently deceased crew member.
We described "Landman" as "pitch-perfect" in our review of the series, so it might be tough to find other shows and movies that will satisfy. But there is no shortage of stories about the oil business or the drama that arises when corporate interests, politics, and family collide. So read on for a list of shows and movies we recommend for fans of "Landman."
Yellowstone
The series that turned Taylor Sheridan into one of TV's hottest writers, "Yellowstone" boasts a similar Western charm to "Landman" but with a decidedly different feel, being set in the mountains of Montana. Focusing on the cattle industry instead of the oil industry, the series follows John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who like Tommy Norris is a surly cowboy who struggles to keep his business in order while grappling with plenty of family problems.
The Duttons are a powerful family in the region, but their sprawling ranch is struggling. The vast territory they control, however, becomes increasingly valuable, and outside forces begin circling like vultures hoping to take it from them. Ruthless big business interests, the neighboring Native American reservation, and even the local government all want a piece of the Dutton pie. From scheming politicians to more criminal elements, the Duttons must fend off attacks from all sides, as well as turmoil from within as the family begins to fracture when their enemies close in.
With an emphasis on its more unsavory elements, "Yellowstone" is nearly a crime drama and can be more of a thriller at times than "Landman." But the characters are equally as compelling — if not more so — due in no small part to Sheridan's strong writing. Though it came to a close in 2024, a sequel starring Matthew McConaughey is already in the works, while prequels "1923" and "1883" are also highly recommended.
Hell or High Water
Another entry from the pen of Taylor Sheridan, "Hell or High Water" is the film that put the writer on the map, earning him a best original screenplay nomination at the Academy Awards, with the film also nominated for best picture. Like "Landman," the film revolves around a family in charge of an oil field, but instead of professional oil men, it's a pair of lowlife brothers whose family land is about to be foreclosed. That land holds vast amounts of oil, but if they can't come up with the money they owe the bank they could lose everything.
The brothers, Toby and Tanner Howard (Chris Pine and Ben Foster), have few options and come up with a daring plan to raise the money through a series of daylight bank robberies across Midland, Texas. But hunting them down is a pair of dedicated Texas Rangers, the grumpy Marcus Hamilton (Jeff Bridges) and his straight-laced partner, Alberto Parker (Gil Birmingham).
While the film's protagonists have little in common with Tommy Norris, Bridges' Marcus Hamilton is the same kind of cynical, world-weary curmudgeon that Sheridan seems to love. It all makes for a thoughtful and sobering drama about a family's desperate efforts to save their homestead, while Sheridan also explores the predatory business practices that regularly ruin lives. It also has the courage to ask tough questions, like whether the injustice and corruption of corporations can justify dangerous — and even deadly — acts of violence.
Hell on Wheels
"Hell on Wheels" is a Western set in the aftermath of the Civil War that has little to do with the oil business or even family drama. But where it crosses the Venn diagram with "Landman" is a story that interlaces politics with corporate industry, as well as the high cost of societal progress. The series is led by "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" star Anson Mount as Cullen Bohannon, a former Confederate soldier who is now a railroad boss helping to build the nation's first transcontinental track. Employing many of those recently freed by the Emancipation Proclamation, Bohannon forms an unlikely friendship with Elam Ferguson (Common), a former slave with a justifiable chip on his shoulder.
Working under the thumb of corrupt industry tycoon and real-life railroad magnate Thomas Durant (Colm Meaney of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" fame), Bohannon must find a way to manage rising tensions between migrant groups working the tracks. But matters are complicated by the presence of The Swede (Christopher Heyerdahl) — the railroad's head of security who is more than meets the eye.
Much like "Landman," the story explores the taut relationship between various factions in the American West, including the dwindling Native American population, Chinese immigrants, the emerging Mormon movement, and the Federal government. Like Tommy Norris, Bohannon reluctantly becomes a powerful corporate boss because of his grit and know-how, but despite his skills is never fully comfortable with his role in the American imperialist machine.
Sicario
Following a bad experience on "Sons of Anarchy," where he co-starred as Deputy Chief David Hale, then-actor Taylor Sheridan used a vicious insult as inspiration to start writing for TV rather than acting on it. His very first effort was "Sicario," an action-thriller from 2015 starring Josh Brolin, Emily Blunt, and Benicio Del Toro. Like much of Sheridan's work, the film is set in the American West along the Southern border. This time, however, the heroes aren't cowboys, ranchers, or oil men, but FBI agents who cross back and forth between Texas and Mexico hunting for drug runners.
On "Landman," Tommy Norris is forced to deal with the Mexican cartel off the books, but in "Sicario" it's the FBI working with the corrupt Mexican police. Led by Agent Matt Graver (Brolin), a task force that includes the less experienced agent Kate Mercer (Blunt) is forced to work with Alejandro Gillick (Del Toro), a ruthless Mexican prosecutor with shadowy allegiances. Together the trio embark on a mission to locate Manuel Díaz, a cartel underboss who they believe is in hiding on the wrong side of the border.
While Sheridan's first script is undoubtedly raw, it also shows all the hallmarks of his later work: compelling characters, clever dialogue, and morally ambiguous heroes. But what makes the film so strong is the stylish direction from another relative newcomer in Hollywood: future "Dune" director Denis Villeneuve, who turns what could have been a brisk, fast-paced action movie into a deliberately paced, high-tension thriller.
The Son
"The Son" takes the story of a big-shot oil man back in time to the early part of the 20th century. There we meet wealthy cattle baron Eli McCullough (Pierce Brosnan), who in 1915 decides to expand his business into the world of black gold. The show flips back and forth between an aging Eli — a failing rancher hoping to save his business — and a much younger Eli, who in 1849 is captured and held by a violent Comanche tribe.
In the past, we see a teenage Eli struggling through his trauma, and as the story unfolds we learn how that experience in his early years informed the man he would become. In his waning years, we see Eli fighting his own personal demons as he hopes to leave his business to his two sons. But one of those sons has a dark secret too, and in Eli's battle to solidify his own legacy, he may be forced down an ominous path.
Based on the 2013 novel by Philipp Meyer, "The Son" was created, co-written, and co-produced by the author himself. Though critics were divided on the series, audience scores were strong and it ranked high on our list of best modern TV Westerns. If you needed any more reasons to watch, "Landman" lead Jacob Lofland — who plays Cooper Norris — stars as the young Eli McCullough.
There Will Be Blood
When it comes to movies about the oil business there's really only one place to start: "There Will Be Blood." Paul Thomas Anderson's 2007 drama is loosely based on the novel "Oil!" by Upton Sinclair and has since become a cinematic classic. A period piece that takes place amid the California oil boom around the turn of the century, "There Will Be Blood" puts Daniel Day-Lewis into the role of Daniel Plainview, a ruthless mining magnate who sets his sights on the oil business.
Plainview attempts to purchase land that he knows is rich with oil from a pair of identical twin brothers, Paul and Eli Sunday (both played by Paul Dano). But after a bitter dispute over the land's drilling rights, the two sides find themselves at odds, with the rich deposits of oil driving them to increasingly violent acts.
Though set in a very different time than "Landman," both tell the story of an oil-obsessed industry man willing to do whatever it takes to secure his fortune. And they're both happy to take extreme measures, even if it means spilling a lot of blood. Of all the entries on this list, "There Will Be Blood" might be one of the few that's superior to "Landman." But that's no knock on the Taylor Sheridan series, as the film was nominated for a slew of Academy Awards, including best picture, with Daniel Day-Lewis getting a win for best actor.
Succession
A glossy drama starring a cast dressed in expensive suits, "Succession" might not be the most obvious choice for fans of "Landman." But for those looking to capture the sense of high-stakes corporate drama between Tommy Norris and his powerful big-business bosses, there is no better show to watch. Brimming with calculating, cold-blooded corporate hawks who are eager to scheme, backstab, and bleed people dry to fatten their own wallet, "Succession" is led by Brian Cox as the sinister Logan Roy, patriarch of the Roy family and president of Waystar Royco, an international media conglomerate.
As the series begins, Roy is in declining health and knows he must soon pass control of his company to someone else. Instantly, allies become enemies and families are split as different powers vie for control of Waystar Royco. This includes Logan's children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Connor (Alan Ruck). As the four plot their own courses toward a corporate takeover, family secrets spill into the open and threaten to destroy everything they've built.
Winner of 19 Emmy Awards, "Succession" quickly became one of the most highly acclaimed TV series in recent years, coming to a close in 2023 with one of the saddest endings in TV history.
Dallas
While "Landman" is a more serious, modern drama, there are plenty of elements that skirt the edges of the soap opera genre, with family dynamics playing an increasing role in the series as the story progresses. If those are the parts you find most compelling, you'll probably enjoy the classic prime-time soap opera "Dallas," a series that was one of the biggest of its day but which current audiences are probably less familiar with.
Airing for an impressive 14 seasons beginning in 1978, "Dallas" revolves around the Ewing family, led by oil barons and brothers J.R. (Larry Hagman) and Bobby (Patrick Duffy). From bitter love triangles to heartbreaking betrayals, the family drama is continuous. Of course, the show is probably best known for a shocking death that became one of TV's most famous mysteries, and the even more stunning plot twist that resurrected a character who'd been murdered in a previous season.
Decades after the show's conclusion, "Dallas" was revived with several returning cast members, including Duffy and Hagman (Brad Pitt, who had a small role in the original, didn't return). Though it paled in comparison to its predecessor, the 2012 relaunch ran for three seasons and is also worth checking out if the personal drama and backroom scheming is why you like "Landman."
Blood and Oil
After the 2012 reboot of "Dallas" ended its run, rival network ABC launched "Blood and Oil," a series that often feels like a modern reinvention of the original 1980s "Dallas." Set in North Dakota, "Blood and Oil" tells the story of another family in charge of an oil company, with a cast led by '80s TV icon Don Johnson. The former "Miami Vice" star plays family patriarch Hap Briggs, while Chace Crawford, Peyton List, Delroy Lindo, and Wilson Bethel help fill out the ensemble cast.
While Johnson is the biggest star, it's Crawford's character whose journey leads the story. He stars as Billy LeFever, a fresh-faced newlywed who arrives in North Dakota with his new bride with dreams of finding fortune in the oil business. He's taken under the wing of Hap Briggs, much to the chagrin of his son Wick (Scott Michael Foster), whose own fortunes have fallen. Now Wick and LeFever find themselves battling for the Briggs family legacy.
"Blood and Oil" only lasted for 10 episodes, putting the spotlight on the glitz and glamour of the wealthy oil baron's family, plenty of personal schisms, and feisty sparring among the clan to keep the story lively. There's not as much action, and the glossy sheen gives it a unique flavor, but fans of "Landman" may enjoy the show's dramatic family saga.
Deepwater Horizon
If it's the action and disaster elements you love in "Landman" — the danger of working in the highly volatile oil fields of Texas and the inherent danger they face on the job every day — than the 2016 film "Deepwater Horizon" might be for you. A more traditional disaster movie, "Horizon" is based on the true story of an offshore oil rig that suffers a devastating accident in 2010, rocking the industry and resulting in environmental havoc.
Situated in the Gulf of Mexico, the Deepwater Horizon rig suffers a catastrophic pressure seal failure that leads to the deaths of 11 people. The film follows Mark Wahlberg as technician Mike Williams, who knows something is wrong ahead of the blast but whose warnings go unheeded. As the situation continues to worsen, Williams and the other surviving crew members must find a way off the rig before they are all killed by the flames consuming the platform.
Capturing the chaos and devastation of an ocean-bound disaster, "Deepwater Horizon" takes the accident seen in the opening episode of "Landman" and makes it the focus of the story. A stellar cast also includes Kurt Russell, Dylan O'Brien, Gina Rodriguez, John Malkovich, and Kate Hudson.
Goliath
"Goliath" will appeal to fans of "Landman" for its star, as "Landman" actor Billy Bob Thornton also plays "Goliath" protagonist Billy McBride. McBride is also similar to Tommy Norris, a bitter grump who is hoping to resurrect his career after a major downfall that saw him lose everything. No oil man, McBride is a once-successful lawyer who botches a case and allows a killer to go free and murder again. In the aftermath, McBride is forced out of the legal world, his wife leaves him, and he turns to alcohol to soothe his frayed nerves.
As the series begins, McBride is living in a hotel and down on his luck, with few prospects and little reason to live. But he's drawn back into the courtroom after being convinced to handle a case involving a wrongful death claim following an apparent suicide. His former law partner, Donald Cooperman (William Hurt), isn't happy about his return and conspires to ensure that McBride stays out of the game.
A dark legal drama, "Goliath" skirts the edges of crime drama at times, much like "Landman." And with four seasons on Prime Video, "Goliath" will keep you busy with enough Billy Bob Thornton grit to hold you over while we await word on his possible return as Tommy Norris.
State of Happiness
The United States is hardly the only area of the world where oil leads to conflict, political turmoil, and family drama. There are quite a few shows and movies produced outside the U.S. that focus on the oil business, and one such example is the Norwegian drama "State of Happiness," known locally as "Lykkeland." The series flashes back to the events of the late 1960s, when oil was discovered and a new oil boom commenced in the region.
The action takes place in the small town of Stavanger, a fishing community on the Scandinavian coast. Times are tough and the community is anything but prosperous, but when oil is discovered beneath the oceans there is suddenly hope of transforming the town from a forgotten burg to a bustling city of industry. But that also brings with it the complexities of politics, business, and the dangerous, blue-collar work required to bring the oil out from under the water.
Labeled "addictive" by the Daily Mail, "State of Happiness" focuses on deep sea oil rig diver Christian Nyman (Amund Harboe in Season 1, Paal Herman in Seasons 2 and 3) and his fiance Anna (Anne Regine Ellingsæter) as they work to grow the city's oil-producing prospects. The series takes place across parts of three decades and chronicles the rapid changes that come thanks to the discovery of oil and the difficult choices that must be made to ensure economic stability.