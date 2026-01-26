After getting the whole film industry talking about its incredible box office run, Ryan Coogler's "Sinners" has become the talk of the town once again with its record-breaking 16 Academy Award nominations. And this mighty achievement has got a lot of people wondering what the rest of the ranking looks like.

If that's you, we've got you covered. Below, you'll find the most nominated films ever at the Academy Awards, with ties (at 14 and then 13 nods) broken by total wins, then by whether the films in question won best picture, followed by the percentage of eligible categories for which they were nominated. Here are the 17 movies with the most Oscar nominations ever.