What Forrest Gump Looks Like Without Special Effects

These days, we assume that most of the movies we see are filled with computer-created special effects. And that goes beyond the obvious culprits like "Star Wars" or MCU films — there are countless ways that even movies without epic battles between super-powered beings benefit from the many enhancements that digital effects can offer. From making an actor look half a lifetime younger to giving a scene a different tint, it's hard to know for sure if anything that we see on screen anymore is "real" or not.

Of course, this wasn't always the case. When "Forrest Gump" was released in 1994, we had seen computers used for showy, groundbreaking stuff like the Tyrannosaurus rex in "Jurassic Park" to the liquid metal morphing of "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." But few movies outside of the action-adventure and sci-fi genres were doing much with digital effects at that point. So it might come as a surprise to learn just how many computer-assisted shots exist in "Forrest Gump," not just in making it look like the titular character is talking to dead presidents but in more subtle and surprising ways as well.