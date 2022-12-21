James Cameron Spills On The Origin Of Titanic's Most Iconic Line

If there's one line people likely remember from "Titanic," it's Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) exclaiming, "I'm the king of the world!" DiCaprio spreads his arms out in the scene as if on he's flying. Preceding this moment, we've seen Jack is barely scraping by and only earned his way onto the doomed Titanic through a poker game, but the moment declared to anyone listening that Jack — and likely DiCaprio — never felt better. Considering the 1997 epic went on to become the top-grossing movie of all time upon its initial release, it's safe to say there were plenty of folks listening, per Variety.

"I'm the king of the world!" stands as a moment to mark the time Cameron's "Titanic" undoubtedly took over, well, the world, at least for a time. The line today is included on the top 100 list of most iconic cinema lines from AFI. It's also the phrase Cameron chose to shout out when he won the Best Director Academy Award for the picture at the 70th annual Academy Awards.

Cameron has revealed the origins of the "king of the world" line, and fans might be surprised to know that very little planning went into it and the line wasn't an immediate hit with everyone involved.