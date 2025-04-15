Sinners Review: Ryan Coogler's Most Ambitious Movie Yet Hits More Than It Misses

When looking at the sheer number of influences and genres at play for this film and seeing Quentin Tarantino's work among them, the picture's key sticking point becomes more evident. Filmed with a mixture of large format camera systems and employing shifting aspect ratios, Ryan Coogler, as a director, has said he took a lot of guidance from Christopher Nolan. That attention to detail with the visuals and the care taken with the size and scale of the images help make the film so instantly iconic. But perhaps Coogler, the screenwriter, could have taken notes from Tarantino and the way he has reliably blended a variety of genres together so seamlessly within his own milieu. Every filmmaker is essentially a spirited assemblage of his inspirations and what he grew up watching, but Tarantino has succeeded in making his particular brand of mash-up culture auteurism a unique thing of its own.

Because it's the first time seeing Coogler attempting the same sort of stew, he's still finding himself. As he grows more assured, his unique perspective itself will be enough glue to hold the disparate elements together. But instead, here he relies heavily on music as the bonding element, as a sort of homage to his late uncle's love for the blues. At times, it is so fitting as to be the perfect complement to the pop culture gumbo he's cooking. But in the film's back half, he makes several big risks with the music element of the narrative and the results are so mixed as to detract from everything else around it that does work.

It's hard to fault a director this gifted for his ambition when he's so clearly shedding the detritus of more corporate studio filmmaking and building something for himself for the first time. It's striking how this is a film that has three different sex scenes in a landscape where eroticism is exiled to the arthouse, yet it still feels strangely tame in those moments; a sad reminder that you're watching a hard-R rated film made by a PG-13 mind. That said, it still feels like the beginning of something new.

Despite "Black Panther" being one of the rare monoculture moments of the last decade, while in the thick of things, Ryan Coogler didn't think he would survive the intensity of making it. Yet unlike filmmakers like Jon Watts and the Russo Brothers, we now have proof, however flawed, that someone can come out the other side of that machine with their wits and personality intact. Judged against the hype and anticipation, its conceivable for "Sinners" to fall short for some viewers. But set it on a desk next to "Wolfs" or "Cherry," and suddenly it feels like proof of an afterlife that makes the fear of death fade into a wisp of smoke. "Sinners" is an achievement and a thrill to behold so yes, it deserves a pass on some of its weirder choices that don't quite land.

"Sinners" hits theaters on April 18.