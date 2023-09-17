This 1939 Movie Is Still The Highest-Grossing Ever

If you're a movie lover of any stripe, you've undoubtedly heard plenty of talk about box office performance in your life. From "Jurassic Park" and "Titanic" in the 1990s, to the "Avatar" and "Avengers" franchises in more modern times, to the box office success of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" in the summer of 2023, the topic is constantly on the minds of industry insiders and pop culture enthusiasts alike.

However, what few may realize is that we've actually had the wrong movies at the top of our collective lists for decades. This is because when you adjust for inflation (you know, good old inflation that we never have to think about), it's not "Avatar," "Avengers," or "Titanic" in the No. 1 slot, but "Gone with the Wind."

The sweeping Civil War epic may have only made $390 million to the $2.9 billion of "Avatar," which currently holds the No. 1 slot, but when you adjust the classic film's domestic and international box office take for inflation, "Gone with the Wind" comes around to a staggering $3.44 billion, taking it well past the heavy-hitters of more recent times.