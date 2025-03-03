Conan O'Brien Pulled No Punches With His Most Brutal Oscars 2025 Monologue Joke

We all knew Conan O'Brien, the host of the 97th annual Academy Awards, wouldn't play anything safe — and his joke about Best Actress nominee Karla Sofía Gascón (from "Emilia Pérez") made that quite clear.

While making a joke about the best picture nominee "Anora," O'Brien noted, ""Little fact for you: 'Anora' uses the F-word 479 times." That's when he went for the jugular, so to speak: "That's three more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón's publicist." (O'Brien followed it with an impression of Gascón's publicist "You tweeted WHAT?!" and added a little jig to spice things up.)

Again, nobody should be surprised that O'Brien went with such a bold joke, but also, Gascón was in the audience when he said it, which makes that joke even bolder. Still, what was O'Brien even talking about? What was Gascón posting on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter? We'll refresh your memory, but buckle up.