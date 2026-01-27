Tragic Details About The Office Star Angela Kinsey

Oftentimes, the most unlikeable characters are portrayed by the warmest stars. This is certainly the case for Angela Kinsey, who brought the intimidating presence of Angela Martin to life on "The Office" for nine unforgettable seasons. While Kinsey is known to be sunny and approachable, the head of accounting is strict and judgmental (though she might crack a smile while singing her favorite tune, "Little Drummer Boy"). Still, in many ways, Kinsey isn't so different from her on-screen persona.

Despite appearing strong on the outside, both have endured their share of hardship. On "The Office," Kinsey's character is central to several devastating plotlines, most notably Angela's divorce from Sen. Robert Lipton (Jack Coleman). The split leaves her in financial ruin and, as a single mom, forced her to live with colleague Oscar Martinez (Oscar Nuñez). Funnily enough, the love triangle between Angela, Oscar, and Sen. Lipton was Kinsey's favorite post-Steve Carell era plotline. Meanwhile, in her own life, Kinsey also went through a divorce, navigating the challenges of motherhood on her own for some time.

Yet this wasn't the only hurdle Kinsey had to overcome. Over the years, she experienced early career delays and not-so-glamorous jobs, hesitancy to fully embrace success once it did arrive, several heartbreaking family losses, and the pain of watching her best friend navigate cancer.