Tragic Details About The Office Star Jenna Fischer

Jenna Fischer's struggles in Hollywood are pretty common for most actors, but no doubt her career would have taken off a lot sooner had she landed the role of Sydney Bristow (which Jennifer Garner went on to play) in "Alias," ABC's popular spy thriller series.

It would be interesting to see how the trajectory of Fischer's career would have changed had she been introduced to most audiences in a more action-oriented role. Would Fischer have gone on to play Elektra in "Daredevil" and start dating Ben Affleck? Probably not, and it doesn't matter since she didn't get the part in the first place. Rejection is to be expected in show business, and Fischer was certainly used to it at this point in her career. But she revealed on the "Office Ladies" podcast that this rejection was particularly brutal. "The feedback that my agent got was like, Jenna blew us away," Fischer explained. "We absolutely loved it ... she just did a great job. We're gonna pass on her because we just unfortunately don't think she's hot enough."

It's one thing to lose a job, but it's another thing entirely to lose a job that you could be great at but don't get for reasons beyond your control — and insulting to boot. Fischer's confidence might not have been broken for too long, though. She later recounted that the week after auditioning for "Alias," she lost out on a different role for being too attractive. Sometimes you just can't win, but if that "Alias" reboot ever gets off the ground, maybe they could give Fischer a good role for old time's sake.