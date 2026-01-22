The Bernie Mac Show Cast: Where The Actors Are Now

While not a prime example of a stand-up comedian who became more well-known for acting, Bernie Mac had a few standout movie roles in what would prove to be an all-too-short career. But arguably his signature work was on television, as the lead of the Fox sitcom "The Bernie Mac Show." Based on a signature element of his stand up act where he talked about having to raise his sister's children, the show saw Mac play a fictionalized version of himself who, along with his wife, was raising his nephew and two nieces.

"The Bernie Mac Show" did well in its day, lasting for five seasons and winning an Emmy for outstanding writing in a comedy series. And whether you were an OG fan when the show aired back in the 2000s or didn't discover it until it hit streaming services years later, you're likely wondering what the cast of "The Bernie Mac Show" have been up to since it went off the air in 2006.

Sadly, the show's namesake joined the list of great comedians who died too young when he passed away at 50 just two years later, but the rest of the cast has kept busy one way or another in the ensuing decade.