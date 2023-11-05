What Happened To Rick Hoffman After Suits?
Full of envy, full of pep, and a deep appreciation for cats. That's Louis Litt, the antagonizing yet lovable attorney played by Rick Hoffman on the legal drama "Suits." Per his character's catchphrase, Hoffman Litt up corporate law firm Pearson Hardman during all nine seasons of the USA Network show. He's introduced as a junior partner who manages associate attorneys, including Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), who does not have a law degree. As Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) works to keep Mike's secret, Louis wants to prove that he is better than Harvey while seeking his approval.
"Suits" ended in 2019 and has since found a new audience on streaming. According to Nielsen streaming figures reported in 2023, people watched more than 3.6 billion minutes of the show between July 10 and July 16, breaking a record it set the week prior and keeping its title as the most-streamed acquired program. And the "Suits" universe is set to expand in light of this recent success, with the new installment reportedly focusing on a new cast of characters.
In 2017, Hoffman told Entertainment Weekly that playing the snarky lawyer was the job of a lifetime: "Louis Litt, I appreciate [him] so much, I can't tell you." Before Louis, Hoffman played smaller roles on series like "The Bernie Mac Show" and "Samantha Who?" And he has continued to stay in the spotlight since the ending of "Suits."
Rick Hoffman appeared in the Suits spin-off Pearson
"Suits" ended on September 25, 2019, soon after Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) went off to star in the spin-off series "Pearson." The show started in July 2019 and followed her new life in Chicago. Despite leaving New York, she knew that she could call those who stood by her in the Big Apple, and that included Louis Litt, who appears in Season 1, Episode 8, "The Political Wife." Jessica asks for help with an immigration case. The phone call ends with her telling Louis that she misses him. Of course, he asks her to repeat her words so he can record them and share them with Harvey.
While filming "Suits," Rick Hoffman discussed his character's humanity with the New York Post: "He's the guy everyone has come across, whether it be at work or playing sports or any type of social environment," Hoffman said. "Most of the time we don't want to go near this guy ... who just steps on his own feet, can't get out of his own way and is broken — like everyone else."
"Pearson" lasted one season, and it has since been revealed that Louis almost got his own spin-off. Executive producer Gene Klein told TVLine that it was one of many ideas that he and showrunner Aaron Korsh tossed around. "There were numerous ideas for spin-offs that we mostly just sort of fantasized about," said Klein, adding that they never went anywhere.
He starred in an Air New Zealand safety video in 2019
As "Suits" was wrapping up, Rick Hoffman was taking a high-flying adventure with New Zealand Air. In one of several unique 2019 safety videos on the airline's YouTube channel, Hoffman is decked out in a suit that looks a lot like one Louis would wear, declares himself to be the company's lawyer, and takes over the safety demonstration by showing an example of a seatbelt sign and how to inflate and fasten a life jacket. While he is addressed as Rick, a lot of his actions are Louis-related, including his threat to fire two employees. The video also explains that lightweight electronic devices should only be used in flight mode, while Rick uses his phone to look at pictures of cats.
Hoffman told KTLA that his appearance came about while doing promotion for "Suits," which is very popular in New Zealand. "I just had a great relationship with everyone that was there. And I went back and thanked the airline who flew me there, which was Air New Zealand, and then I started getting calls to say, 'Would you like to do our campaign for safety?'" he said, noting that he received strict instructions on how to fasten the life jacket properly. Hoffman added, "When you sit on a plane, how often do you go, 'Oh, the safety video is on. I can't wait to pay attention to it for three minutes.' You never do, but these ... are smart."
Hoffman will forever be a part of royal wedding history
Rick Hoffman has made a name for himself on the small screen, and he took over a much smaller screen toward the tail-end of "Suits." He was one of the cast members invited to attend the wedding of Prince Harry and former co-star Meghan Markle. The 2018 nuptials gave Hoffman a place in royal wedding history as his unimpressed expression went viral on social media. In a now-deleted video he shared via Instagram, Hoffman explained that he was making that face because he was sitting next to someone who had bad breath. "Hence the face that's apparently all over the place," he wrote.
In an interview with Today, Hoffman recalled the moment that he found out about Meghan and Harry's relationship. "It was like, both of us in the trailer ... And I was like, 'Oh my! You're dating a prince?'" he said. Gina Torres, Susan Rafferty, and Gabriel Macht were among the other cast members who attended the wedding. Hoffman later told E! News that it was the best weekend. "The whole thing was otherworldly. You felt like you were in another time," he said.
Rick Hoffman joined the cast of Billions
From TV lawyer to TV doctor: It's the jump that Rick Hoffman made in 2020 when he started playing Dr. Swerdlow on the Showtime drama "Billions," which focuses on money and power on Wall Street. Hoffman first appeared as the quick-witted physician during Season 5 and would continue to turn up until the show's final season. He last portrayed the character during Season 7, Episode 8, "The Owl," as Swerdlow joined Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti), Ira Schimer (Ben Shenkman), and Chuck Senior (Jeffrey DeMunn) at a retreat in upstate New York. Hoffman posted a photo of his final day of shooting on Instagram, writing, "That's a wrap on a job filled to the brim with talent and professionalism."
While joining "Billions" meant that Hoffman would get to showcase his comedic timing with a snarky character once again, it also meant that he would get to reunite with "Suits" cast member David Costabile, who played Daniel Hardman on the legal drama before joining "Billions" as Mike "Wags" Wagner in 2016. When Hoffman's first episode aired, Costabile posted behind-the-scenes photos of him and Hoffman on Instagram with the caption, "It's a dream to suggest a pal to create a new role in a series you are lucky enough to be in, but for everyone to say yes AND I got to direct it ... just doesn't get better than that."
He's scared up work on the big screen with Thanksgiving
Rick Hoffman is used to generating laughs on the small screen, but moviegoers will see another side of him in 2023's "Thanksgiving." The horror film directed and co-written by slasher-film titan Eli Roth follows the citizens of Plymouth, Massachusetts as a killer makes their way through town. Roth said in a Sony Pictures promotional video, "Growing up, I dreamed of writing a slasher movie that would be like 'Scream' or 'Halloween.' One of these 'guessing who the killer is' is something that's scary that's also fun..." While the "Scream" franchise does pack on the scares, it also packs in a lot of laughs, something that Hoffman is an expert at.
Other promotional material for "Thanksgiving" includes an appreciation video on YouTube that calls Hoffman the G.O.A.T. while his fellow stars praise his camaraderie. Hoffman and Roth previously worked together pm 2005's "Hostel," and Hoffman referenced the project on Instagram while sharing a photo of the two hugging on set. "17 years ago, and now again with this. Your openness to include an actor's voice, and communication articulating what you need from an actor always makes it a dream job," he wrote.
The former Louis Litt continues to cheer on Suits cast members
While the original cast of "Suits" closed their final case in 2019, Rick Hoffman continues to show support for his former cast members. In October 2022, Hoffman took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to repost a video from the Broadway production of "Death of Salesman," starring Wendell Pierce, who played Rachel Zane's (Meghan Markle) father Robert in the series. The video shows Pierce recognizing his father, who attended the play. Hoffman shared the video with the caption, "Speechless." It would be one of a few posts about "Death of a Salesman" that Hoffman would share during the show's run. Hoffman also shared a photo on Instagram of him and Pierce when he attended a performance of the play, writing the caption, "I am proud of a rare friend I make when I work. This guy is the real deal in all ways."
Hoffman also has plenty of photos of him hanging out with other "Suits" co-stars, including Sarah Rafferty, who played Harvey's fierce legal assistant Donna during the show's entire run. In September 2023, Hoffman posted a photo on Instagram of him laughing with Rafferty. Talking about the series finale, Rafferty told Entertainment Tonight (via Yahoo), "And then the castmates — honestly I never felt like I was saying goodbye to them because I know I'm going to see them."
Hoffman shows up in a Hallmark movie
"Thanksgiving" is not the only holiday flick to star Rick Hoffman during the 2023 holiday season. While scaring moviegoers on the big screen, he takes an entirely different approach on the small screen, charming Hallmark viewers as Stan in the film "Round and Round," The movie finds Rachel (Vic Michaelis) seeking help while stuck in a time loop focused on her parents' Hanukkah party, as she also tries to resist a relationship with a nice man that her grandmother wants to set her up with. Photos suggest that the adventure seems to include a visit to the 1980s, showing characters with big hair and statement-making outfits.
The lighthearted adventure is part of Hallmark's 2023 Countdown to Christmas lineup, a tradition that continues to celebrate various festive traditions and holidays, including Hanukkah. "Round and Round" is one of more than 30 titles making their debut on the channel.
Suits remains close to his heart on social media
Even as Rick Hoffman moves forward in his career, he doesn't seem likely to forget Louis Litt. He continues to reflect on the role via social media, pulling back the curtain for longtime fans as well as those who have just started the series. He's revisited some of the show's most memorable moments, including sharing a photo of his Harvey Specter wig, which Louis wears while attending a lunch where he pretends to be Harvey. Hoffman posted the photo in March 2022 with the caption, "Figured I'd make some people laugh at me today or cry?" Other Instagram photos show him on set with Gina Torres while another features him in a mudding set with Gabriel Macht and Dulé Hill, who played Alex Williams.
But other posts show even more candid moments, including raising a toast with former co-star Meghan Markle. He even reposted a photo from the Instagram account @suitsonset that shows Hoffman in his Louis attire while hashing things out with series creator Aaron Korsh, noting in the post that Korsh changed his life.
As he continues to dig up old photos, fans can also enjoy the many posts he made while "Suits" was still on the air, including when he playfully called out Katherine Heigl on Instagram in 2018 by taking a screenshot of one of her posts that shows her holding a coffee cup with his character's "Litt up" catchphrase. Hoffman wrote alongside the photo, "How come I don't have a mug???"
Rick Hoffman shares his love for sports online
When Rick Hoffman is not showcasing his acting talents, he's enjoying sports and sharing his views on social media. Much of his X, formerly Twitter, feed features reposts of commentaries regarding the New York Knicks and the New York Giants. Hoffman posted his feelings about the Giants during the NFL draft on April 30, 2022, noting that he was happy with the tight end pick but the defense needed work.
He also shares his appreciation for the New York Rangers, and even shares his view from the stands of big sports events. He's used Instagram to show his view while watching baseball in Toronto, as well as his excitement over the Toronto Raptors' success against the Philadelphia 76ers during conference semifinals in May 2019.
When he is not watching basketball, football, or hockey, he's enjoying soccer, and he got to share a big moment in the sport's history with his son. On December 18, 2022, Argentina made headlines when they won the World Cup after a fierce faceoff with France. Hoffman shared his excitement on X, writing, "So privileged to get to watch the event that just took place with my 8 year old son. He will never forget it. Nor will I. Congratulations to both heroic teams for showing what heart and 'no quit' is like. Congratulations Argentina!!!"
Rick Hoffman is spending time with his family
Toward the end of "Suits," Louis Litt enters fatherhood, welcoming Lucy Litt, his daughter with Shelia Sazs (Rachael Harris), during Season 8, Episode 7, "Sour Grapes." Rick Hoffman himself has become a father in recent years, sharing a photo in January 2022 of him hugging his child with the caption, "The best feeling in the world."
His feed is filled with his family's many adventures. These include a trip to Yankee Stadium, a boat ride on Father's Day, and watching his son learn how to ski, noting his determination to keep going despite a few falls. "I am growing up again with my child and it's amazing," he wrote alongside the video of him and his son heading down the slope. He has also shared an inside look at his work with the next generation, posting a photo of himself on Instagram shaving as his child watches with the caption, "Somebody came to work to watch daddy's intense work routine."
Hoffman has proven himself to be an avid family cheerleader as well. On June 4, 2022, he posted a video to Instagram showing him standing at the finish line of a race, noting that he was there to cheer on his son in an event focused on supporting Saugeen Shore Memorial Hospital.
Rick Hoffman has attended events to meet fans
As Rick Hoffman continues to pursue projects outside of "Suits," he also works to make time for his fans by getting involved in the convention scene. He appeared at FACTS, Belgium's Comic Con at Flanders Expo Ghent, in April 2022. He attended the convention for two days, taking photos with fans, offering autograph sessions, and attending Q&As. The FACTS Facebook page promoted his appearance by sharing a video of a very tired Hoffman, who mentioned how excited he was to be in Belgium and meet his fans after resting from his flight.
While those who attended the convention got to enjoy his stories, the convention also made sure to ask Hoffman a few questions that were shared on Facebook. During the video titled "Fast Curious with Rick Hoffman," he admitted that he chooses pajamas over suits. "Because I have worn suits for nine years. So all I wanna do is go home and put on my pajamas. And I wear them out," he said.