What Happened To Rick Hoffman After Suits?

Full of envy, full of pep, and a deep appreciation for cats. That's Louis Litt, the antagonizing yet lovable attorney played by Rick Hoffman on the legal drama "Suits." Per his character's catchphrase, Hoffman Litt up corporate law firm Pearson Hardman during all nine seasons of the USA Network show. He's introduced as a junior partner who manages associate attorneys, including Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), who does not have a law degree. As Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) works to keep Mike's secret, Louis wants to prove that he is better than Harvey while seeking his approval.

"Suits" ended in 2019 and has since found a new audience on streaming. According to Nielsen streaming figures reported in 2023, people watched more than 3.6 billion minutes of the show between July 10 and July 16, breaking a record it set the week prior and keeping its title as the most-streamed acquired program. And the "Suits" universe is set to expand in light of this recent success, with the new installment reportedly focusing on a new cast of characters.

In 2017, Hoffman told Entertainment Weekly that playing the snarky lawyer was the job of a lifetime: "Louis Litt, I appreciate [him] so much, I can't tell you." Before Louis, Hoffman played smaller roles on series like "The Bernie Mac Show" and "Samantha Who?" And he has continued to stay in the spotlight since the ending of "Suits."