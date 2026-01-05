Stranger Things: Every Main Character Ending, Ranked

The final episode of "Stranger Things" takes Henry Creel, aka Vecna, through a series of traumatic memories before killing him. The audience and Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) alike learn that Henry was just an innocent boy scout when he came across a scientist hiding a rock containing a piece of the Mind Flayer. After defending himself against that scientist, the scared youngster took on the Mind Flayer's power, heeding its call.

Will tries to plead with Vecna, telling him that Henry had no choice when the Mind Flayer took control and that he could still turn over a new leaf now. But the antagonist says they are one, and that they need each other. That doesn't turn out well for him, as the Mind Flayer and Vecna alike are promptly stomped into the dirt by the Hawkins gang and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). It's Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) who delivers the final blow as Vecna lies impaled on a spiky rock. Vecna is decapitated, and with that, his quest to remake the world in the image of his overlord dies.

It's hard to have a worse ending than the one Vecna meets, and, according to Jamie Campbell Bower, that last moment is made even more poignant if you listen closely. "As I'm coughing up this bile, yes, I'm coughing, but the feeling that I want to convey and the words that I'm trying to get out are just, 'Please don't.' It was one of the more human moments of playing Vecna," Bower revealed to Netflix's Tudum. That adds another layer of sadness to an already tragic ending.