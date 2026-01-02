The Stranger Things Series Finale Line That Seemingly Sets Up A Spin-Off

Contains spoilers for "Stranger Things" Season 5, Episode 8 — "Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up"

"Stranger Things" is done — or perhaps more accurately, we should say that the mainline series is over. Ever since it first aired, "Stranger Things" has ascended the ranks to pop culture ubiquity, and an animated series titled "Stranger Things: Tales from '85" will come out later in 2026. The "Stranger Things" writers have also insisted a spin-off based on Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) won't happen, but the final episode does seem to hint that more adventures could be in store for Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder).

During the lengthy epilogue in "Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up," we check in with the pair at a fancy restaurant where Hopper discusses how he and Joyce can move anywhere they want now that her youngest son Will (Noah Schnapp) has graduated and is moving away. He brings up how he received a job offer in Montauk with a hefty raise that would allow them to start over somewhere new without a bunch of baggage and craziness. But the fact they're going to Montauk could have some big implications.

The original working title for "Stranger Things" was "Montauk," and it sounds like it would've taken inspiration from The Montauk Project conspiracy theory. This theory alleges that the United States government experimented on people in Montauk, New York to develop psychic warfare techniques and conduct research into time travel. Hopper and Joyce may think their days of dealing with monsters and government conspiracies are over, but there could be a lot more of that around the corner.