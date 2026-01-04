Dumb Things We Can't Ignore In The Stranger Things Finale

Contains spoilers for "Stranger Things" Season 5, Episode 8 — "Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up"

Love it or hate it, the ending of "Stranger Things" has definitely left behind a big impression. Unfortunately, they managed to make a whole lot of storyline choices that left us scratching our heads. From characters the finale simply forgot about to the abrupt addition of new plot elements, there's plenty of dumb things to be annoyed by. We've got a video that points them all out. If you want to know more, scroll up and click it to get an eyeful.

Season 5 of "Stranger Things" has some pretty terrible pacing problems, and it's hard to ignore the fact that one character in particular was done dirty by the way it rolls out. When Vecna flashes back to his youth as Henry Creel (Jamie Campbell Bower), he remembers the moment where he first encountered the Mind Flayer, thanks to a panicked scientist toting a mysterious briefcase. He's warned to stay back, that evil is afoot. That hints that he's been poking and prodding at this little chunk of Upside Down-connected rock for some time and freaked out, trying to hide it away before it could fall into evil hands. For how long? Why? The show never says, teasing a potential backstory that's never explained, turning it into a small Season 5 detail that will never reach fruition. But Vecna's past isn't the only plot point Season 5 fails to pay off.