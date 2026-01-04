Dumb Things We Can't Ignore In The Stranger Things Finale
Contains spoilers for "Stranger Things" Season 5, Episode 8 — "Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up"
Love it or hate it, the ending of "Stranger Things" has definitely left behind a big impression. Unfortunately, they managed to make a whole lot of storyline choices that left us scratching our heads. From characters the finale simply forgot about to the abrupt addition of new plot elements, there's plenty of dumb things to be annoyed by.
Season 5 of "Stranger Things" has some pretty terrible pacing problems, and it's hard to ignore the fact that one character in particular was done dirty by the way it rolls out. When Vecna flashes back to his youth as Henry Creel (Jamie Campbell Bower), he remembers the moment where he first encountered the Mind Flayer, thanks to a panicked scientist toting a mysterious briefcase. He's warned to stay back, that evil is afoot. That hints that he's been poking and prodding at this little chunk of Upside Down-connected rock for some time and freaked out, trying to hide it away before it could fall into evil hands. For how long? Why? The show never says, teasing a potential backstory that's never explained, turning it into a small Season 5 detail that will never reach fruition. But Vecna's past isn't the only plot point Season 5 fails to pay off.
Just what was Vecna's motive, anyway?
Season 5 weaves a long-term arc around Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) and Holly Wheeler (Nell Fisher) trying to escape from Vecna's mindscape. Max ultimately finds a mineshaft he's too afraid to enter, allowing her to hide and plot. "The Rightside Up" finally reveals it's where he committed his first murder and came in contact with the Mind Flayer. But why was Henry working so hard to avoid this moment and suppress this memory? Was the Mind Flayer trying to keep him from learning he was once an innocent boy, manipulated by fate into doing evil? Nope — Henry knows all of this, but willingly connects with the creature in the hope of finding power and safety, which leads ultimately to his death in the "Stranger Things" series finale. So why was he so scared of that moment and memory if he thinks it's a triumphant stroke of luck?
Plenty of other, non-Henry related bloopers also exist in "The Rightside Up." For instance, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) becomes class valedictorian and does exactly what Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) vowed he would do upon graduating — from flipping off their principal to wearing a Hellfire Club tee-shirt under his cap and gown. It becomes a classic "and then everyone applauded" story as every single person in the audience roars their agreement without even a single voice dissenting his gesture — not even the many parents in the audience. It might be a small detail, but it's definitely annoying.