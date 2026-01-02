Stranger Things Characters The Series Finale Forgot About

Of all the characters to disappear without a trace, Vickie (Amybeth McNulty) is the oddest. She's dating Robin when Season 5 begins, and even though she starts off completely in the dark about what's going on with the Upside Down, she soon joins the fight after a demodog attack on the hospital Max (Sadie Sink) is staying at. She helps them get out of the hospital once it's overrun with military personnel and looks after Max's body when her consciousness enters Eleven's dreamscape — and then there's no sign of her during the epilogue.

Much like Dustin and Suzie, we can probably infer that Robin and Vickie broke up at some point, and there actually is some dialogue to support this. When Robin meets up with her friends later, they agree to meet up once a month regardless of what's going on in their lives. Robin adds the following addendum: "Including overbearing significant others." More than likely, Vickie is the overbearing ex in question.

It's true she thought Robin was on drugs when she explained everything going on with Vecna, but that seems like a pretty reasonable reaction all things considered. And once she saw the demodogs in action, she did apologize for doubting Robin. Truth be told, there's not much of an indication Vickie was ever overbearing, but we don't see enough of her throughout the season to say for sure. Besides, Robin's studying at Smith College, so it's possible they simply broke up due to distance. Vickie's role may have been small, but she still helped with the final mission and deserved some kind of send-off.